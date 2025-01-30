Crosby OT goal lifts Penguins past Utah

Scores winner with 1:06 remaining, Nedeljkovic makes 27 saves for Pittsburgh

Penguins at Utah Hockey Club | Recap

By Matt Komma
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SALT LAKE CITYSidney Crosby scored with 1:06 left in overtime as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Utah Hockey Club 3-2 at Delta Center on Wednesday.

It was Crosby's 95th career game-winning goal, moving him past Steve Yzerman for the 13th most in NHL history. Crosby also had an assist for his 207th multipoint game, tying him with Joe Sakic for the eighth most in NHL history.

Marcus Pettersson and Erik Karlsson scored for the Penguins (21-24-8), who snapped a three-game losing streak. Alex Nedeljkovic made 27 saves.

Mikhail Sergachev and Michael Carcone scored for Utah (21-21-8), which has lost three straight games. Connor Ingram made 25 saves.

Sergachev opened the scoring with a power play goal at 14:51 of the first period, firing a snap shot past Nedeljkovic to give Utah a 1-0 lead.

Pettersson scored at 6:40 of the second period to tie the game 1-1 as he fired a slap shot off a pass from Crosby that went past the glove side of Ingram for the goal.

Carcone gave Utah a 2-1 lead at 8:36, as he followed up his breakaway attempt and hit the puck into the net past Nedeljkovic.

Karlsson tied the game at 2-2 at 6:17 of the third period, as he beat Ingram on the glove side above the shoulder for the goal.

