Coach’s Challenge: PIT @ TOR – 7:26 of the First Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Toronto

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Pittsburgh

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

Video review determined that Pittsburgh’s Justin Brazeau interfered with Joseph Woll by pushing his glove which was covering the puck, causing it to enter the net. The decision was made in accordance of Rule 69.7, which states in part, “In the event that a goalkeeper has been pushed into the net together with the puck by an attacking player after making a stop, the goal will be disallowed.”

