Malkin has goal, assist in Penguins win against Flyers

Rickard Rakell, Erik Karlsson and Chad Ruhwedel also scored for Pittsburgh (20-15-4), which won for the fifth time in seven games (5-2-0). Alex Nedeljkovic made 36 saves.

Owen Tippett scored for Philadelphia (20-14-6), which has lost five of its past six games (1-4-1). Carter Hart made 35 saves.

Rakell scored 45 seconds into the first period to put the Penguins ahead 1-0 with a power-play goal set up by a backhand pass through the crease from Malkin.

Karlsson made it 2-0 at 7:37 when he scored through traffic from the right point.

Tippett cut the lead to 2-1 at 14:55 on the power play with a wrist shot from the right circle.

Ruhwedel pushed it to 3-1 at 8:07 of the second period, scoring his first goal of the season on a wrist shot from the high slot.

Malkin put a snap shot from the right circle over Hart’s blocker for the 4-1 final at 4:29 of the third period.