Malkin has goal, assist in Penguins win against Flyers

Nedeljkovic makes 36 saves; Philadelphia has lost 5 of 6

Recap: Penguins @ Flyers 1.8.24

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

PHILADELPHIA -- Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist for the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 4-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Monday.

Rickard Rakell, Erik Karlsson and Chad Ruhwedel also scored for Pittsburgh (20-15-4), which won for the fifth time in seven games (5-2-0). Alex Nedeljkovic made 36 saves.

Owen Tippett scored for Philadelphia (20-14-6), which has lost five of its past six games (1-4-1). Carter Hart made 35 saves.

Rakell scored 45 seconds into the first period to put the Penguins ahead 1-0 with a power-play goal set up by a backhand pass through the crease from Malkin.

Karlsson made it 2-0 at 7:37 when he scored through traffic from the right point.

Tippett cut the lead to 2-1 at 14:55 on the power play with a wrist shot from the right circle.

Ruhwedel pushed it to 3-1 at 8:07 of the second period, scoring his first goal of the season on a wrist shot from the high slot. 

Malkin put a snap shot from the right circle over Hart’s blocker for the 4-1 final at 4:29 of the third period.

Related Content

Cutter Gauthier traded to Ducks by Flyers for Jamie Drysdale

Gauthier traded to Ducks by Flyers for Drysdale, draft pick

Latest News

Cutter Gauthier traded to Ducks by Flyers for Jamie Drysdale

Gauthier traded to Ducks by Flyers for Drysdale, draft pick
Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
Vancouver Canucks New York Rangers game recap January 8

Pettersson has 4 points, Canucks defeat Rangers
nhl fantasy hockey podcast betting pools futures

NHL Fantasy on Ice podcast
NHL | Action Network collaboration podcast available now

NHL | Action Network collaboration podcast
Jason Robertson makes Dallas Stars football team

Robertson turns Stars into hypothetical football team, puts himself at QB
Marc Andre Fleury gets fan out of class with video

Fleury attempts to get young fan out of class with funny video to teacher
Connor Ingram finds footing as Coyotes goalie after confronting mental health issues

Ingram finds footing as Coyotes goalie after confronting mental health issues 
Maple Leafs Nylander focused on winning Stanley Cup after contract extension

Nylander’s aims to bring Stanley Cup to Toronto after signing 8-year deal
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Reinhart Jones Hellebuyck named NHL 3 stars of week 

Reinhart leads 3 Stars of the Week
NHL betting odds for January 8 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 8
Nylander signs 8-year, $92 million contract with Toronto

Nylander signs 8-year, $92 million contract with Maple Leafs
Women in Hockey: Wendy Marco

Women in Hockey: Wendy Marco
Color of Hockey Shawn Wheeler to be inducted into ECHL Hall of Fame

Color of Hockey: Wheeler to be inducted into ECHL Hall of Fame
Detroit Red Wings Anaheim Ducks game recap January 7

Rasmussen's late goal lifts Red Wings past Ducks
Winnipeg Jets Arizona Coyotes game recap January 7

Jets defeat Coyotes for 6th straight win