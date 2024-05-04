LAS VEGAS -- Adin Hill made 23 saves, and the Vegas Golden Knights stayed alive by defeating the Dallas Stars 2-0 in Game 6 of the Western Conference First Round at T-Mobile Arena on Friday.
Golden Knights shut out Stars in Game 6, push series to limit
Hill makes 23 saves, Hanifin scores go-ahead goal in 3rd for defending champs
Game 7 will be in Dallas on Sunday, with the winner advancing to face the Colorado Avalanche in the second round.
Noah Hanifin and Mark Stone scored for the Golden Knights, the defending Stanley Cup champions, who are the second wild card from the West.
Jake Oettinger made 28 saves for the Stars, who are the No. 1 seed from the Central Division.
Hanifin gave Vegas a 1-0 lead at 9:54 of the third period. He gathered the puck at the point, made a move around Ty Dellandrea and scored with a wrist shot from the right face-off dot.
Stone scored an empty-net goal at 19:41 for the 2-0 final.
The teams each had 18 shots entering the third, when the Golden Knights outshot the Stars 12-5.
