Hanifin delivers in clutch again for Golden Knights in Game 6 win

LAS VEGAS -- The puck came to Noah Hanifin inside the blue line. The Vegas Golden Knights defenseman skated to his right, cut around Dallas Stars forward Ty Dellandrea and snapped a shot from the right face-off dot.

The puck whizzed through a screen by Vegas forward Keegan Kolesar and past Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger, and T-Mobile Arena erupted.

Finally, on an epic night of scoring chances and near misses and goal posts and huge saves on both ends, Hanifin had broken through at 9:54 of the third period. It was the first shot in 62 in the third period and overtime Oettinger had allowed in the Western Conference First Round.

It held up as the game-winning goal, Hanifin’s second of the best-of-7 series, and the Golden Knights defeated the Stars 2-0 on Friday and forced a Game 7 at American Airlines Arena in Dallas on Sunday (7:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MAX, truTV, TBS, BSSW, SN, TVAS).

“It’s been a really tight series,” Hanifin said. “There’s not a lot of room out there. I mean, they’re a great team, and they play really well defensively, as do we. Yeah, it was nice just to be able to squeeze one by him tonight, and I think we did a really good job of just hanging on to the lead and not sitting back too much.”