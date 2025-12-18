Penguins at Senators projected lineups

PENGUINS (14-9-9) at SENATORS (15-13-4)

7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, SN-PIT

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Anthony Mantha -- Tommy Novak -- Justin Brazeau

Rutger McGroarty -- Ben Kindel -- Kevin Hayes

Connor Dewar -- Danton Heinen -- Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang

Brett Kulak -- Jack St. Ivany

Arturs Silovs

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Ville Koivunen, Ryan Graves, Connor Clifton

Injured: Evgeni Malkin (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot), Blake Lizotte (undisclosed)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund

David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux

Kurtis MacDermid -- Stephen Halliday -- Nick Cousins

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

Nikolas Matinpalo -- Nick Jensen

Linus Ullmark

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Olle Lycksell

Injured: Thomas Chabot (upper body), Shane Pinto (lower body), Lars Eller (broken foot)

Status report

The Penguins held an optional morning skate. … Silovs will start, coach Dan Muse confirmed. … Mantha and Novak were moved up to the second line in practice on Wednesday. … Forwards Malkin and Lizotte each skated on Wednesday but neither is ready to return from injury. … The Senators held an optional morning skate with four skaters and two goalies. … Ullmark and Sanderson left practice early on Wednesday, but coach Travis Green said Thursday “they’ll both be fine” and each will play. … Chabot, a defenseman who has missed 11 games with an upper-body injury, was a full participant in practice Wednesday and skated again Thursday, but will not dress. … Pinto, a center, skated for the first time Wednesday since sustaining a lower-body injury on Dec. 4.