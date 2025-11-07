Penguins at Devils projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

PENGUINS (9-4-2) at DEVILS (10-4-0)

12:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN, SN

Penguins projected lineup

Bryan Rust -- Sidney Crosby -- Ben Kindel

Tommy Novak -- Evgeni Malkin – Anthony Mantha

Kevin Hayes -- Ville Koivunen -- Philip Tomasino

Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Danton Heinen

Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang

Ryan Graves -- Connor Clifton

Arturs Silos

Sergei Murashov

Scratched: Mathew Dumba, Harrison Brunicke, Joona Koppanen

Injured: Filip Hallander (leg), Rickard Rakell (hand surgery), Rutger McGroarty (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body), Justin Brazeau (upper body), Noel Acciari (upper body), Tristan Jarry (lower body)

Devils projected lineup

Stefan Noesen -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat -- Cody Glass -- Arseny Gritsyuk

Paul Cotter -- Juho Lammikko -- Luke Glendening

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec

Brenden Dillon -- Luke Hughes

Dennis Cholowski -- Colton White

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Brian Halonen

Injured: Brett Pesce (hand), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLaughlin (upper body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand), Zack MacEwen (upper body); Connor Brown (upper body), Dougie Hamilton (lower body)

Status report

Hallander will miss a minimum of three months after the forward was diagnosed with a blood clot in his leg. ... Hayes practiced on Friday and the forward could make his season debut after missing the first 15 games because of an upper-body injury. ... Murashov is expected to make his NHL debut this weekend, but Pittsburgh coach Dan Muse wouldn't reveal if it would be at New Jersey or against the Los Angeles Kings at home Sunday. ... Hamilton is not expected to play after getting injured early in the second period of a 4-3 overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. ... White is expected to play his first NHL game since April 13, 2023, as a member of the Anaheim Ducks.

