Tomasino scores 1st goal with Penguins in win against Bruins

Tomasino gave the Penguins a 2-1 lead at 7:26 of the third, slipping the puck under Jeremy Swayman’s left pad in the low slot. The forward was traded to the Penguins on Monday by the Nashville Predators for a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

Tristan Jarry made 32 saves and Rickard Rakell scored for Pittsburgh (9-12-4), which has won two straight.

Charlie Coyle scored, and Swayman made 33 saves for Boston (11-11-3), which has lost two of three.

Coyle gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 1:24 of the first period. Penguins defenseman Jack St. Ivany misplayed a pass at Boston’s blue line, and Trent Frederic found Coyle in the right circle with plenty of space.

Anthony Beauvillier nearly tied it for the Penguins at 8:14 of the second period after getting behind the Bruins defense for a partial breakaway, but Swayman made the glove save to preserve Boston’s lead.

Rakell tied it 1-1 at 19:59 of the second period. Sidney Crosby picked up a loose puck behind the goal line and cycled behind the net before feeding Rakell in front to beat the buzzer.

Coyle attempted to tie it at 11:44 of the third, facing an open net from a tight angle on the left side, but Penguins defenseman Kris Letang slid across the goal line to keep the puck out.

The Bruins pulled Swayman for an extra skater at 18:04 of the third, but Jarry and the Penguins held on.