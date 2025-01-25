Islanders push past Flyers, get 3rd win in row

Anthony Duclair and Bo Horvat also scored, and Kyle Palmieri had two assists for the Islanders (20-20-7), who have won three straight games. Ilya Sorokin made 29 saves.

Tyson Foerster scored for the Flyers (22-22-6), who lost 6-1 at the New York Rangers on Thursday. Ivan Fedotov made 24 saves.

Foerster gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead at 14:14 of the first period. He kept the puck on a 2-on-1 and scored with a wrist shot from the left face-off circle to the short side.

Duclair tied it 1-1 at 17:08, taking a pass from Nelson on a 2-on-1 and beating Fedotov under the blocker from the left circle.

Just 55 seconds later, Horvat gave New York a 2-1 lead on the rush at 18:03. Mathew Barzal fed Horvat, who one-timed the puck from low in the left circle to the short side.

Sorokin stopped Matvei Michkov’s breakaway attempt at 8:22 of the second, preserving the one-goal lead.

Nelson extended it to 3-1 on the rush at 13:56, beating Fedotov high glove to the glove side from the top of the right circle.

Sorokin got his right skate on Sean Couturier’s wide-open chance at the glove-side post at 18:40.