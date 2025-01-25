Islanders push past Flyers, get 3rd win in row

Nelson has goal, assist for New York; Philadelphia loses for 2nd straight day

Flyers at Islanders | Recap

By Stefen Rosner
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist, helping the New York Islanders defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-1 at UBS Arena on Friday.

Anthony Duclair and Bo Horvat also scored, and Kyle Palmieri had two assists for the Islanders (20-20-7), who have won three straight games. Ilya Sorokin made 29 saves.

Tyson Foerster scored for the Flyers (22-22-6), who lost 6-1 at the New York Rangers on Thursday. Ivan Fedotov made 24 saves.

Foerster gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead at 14:14 of the first period. He kept the puck on a 2-on-1 and scored with a wrist shot from the left face-off circle to the short side.

Duclair tied it 1-1 at 17:08, taking a pass from Nelson on a 2-on-1 and beating Fedotov under the blocker from the left circle.

Just 55 seconds later, Horvat gave New York a 2-1 lead on the rush at 18:03. Mathew Barzal fed Horvat, who one-timed the puck from low in the left circle to the short side.

Sorokin stopped Matvei Michkov’s breakaway attempt at 8:22 of the second, preserving the one-goal lead.

Nelson extended it to 3-1 on the rush at 13:56, beating Fedotov high glove to the glove side from the top of the right circle.

Sorokin got his right skate on Sean Couturier’s wide-open chance at the glove-side post at 18:40.

Latest News

Robertson scores twice in 2nd, Stars hold off Golden Knights

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Rantanen, Hall traded to Hurricanes in 3-way deal with Avalanche, Blackhawks

Tony Esposito honored with Board of Trustees Silver Medal from Michigan Tech

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Knies skating but remains out for Maple Leafs

Sundqvist fined $2,000 for embellishment in Blues game

1972 Canada Summit Series team to receive 2025 Keith Magnuson 'Man of the Year' award

Markstrom out 4-6 weeks for Devils with sprained MCL

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL EDGE stats: 5 reasons behind Flames’ success

Short Shifts Power Rankings: January 24

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

NHL On Tap: Hertl looks to extend goal streak for Golden Knights vs. Stars

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

4 Nations Roster Remix: 1995 Canada team

4 Nations Roster Remix: 1995 Sweden team