Flyers at Sabres

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLYERS (36-29-11) at SABRES (36-35-5)

7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, MSG-B

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Morgan Frost-- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Scott Laughton – Bobby Brink 

Olle Lycksell Noah Cates -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Joel Farabee -- Noah Cates -- Cam Atkinson

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula -- Erik Johnson

Ivan Fedotov

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Denis Gurianov, Marc Staal, Ronnie Attard, Adam Ginning, Ryan Johansen

Injured: Sean Couturier (upper body), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch 

Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn

Jeff Skinner -- Peyton Krebs -- Lukas Rousek

Eric Robinson -- Zemgus Girgensons -- Victor Olofsson

Owen Power -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Tyson Jost, Kale Clague

Injured: Jordan Greenway (upper body), Mattias Samuelsson (upper body)

Status report

Couturier is day to day; the center is expected to miss the next two games. ... Fedotov will make his first NHL start; he made 19 saves in 38:09 in relief of Ersson in a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders on Monday in his League debut. ... The Sabres held an optional morning skate Friday. ... Greenway is day to day; the forward participated in the skate but will miss his second straight game. ... Luukkonen is expected to make his 11th start in 13 games.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL Buzz: Marner to return for Maple Leafs at Canadiens

NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 5

NHL EDGE stats: Stanley Cup Playoff race in Eastern Conference

Short Shifts Power Rankings: April 5

Panthers-Bruins, Stars-Avalanche highlight weekend schedule

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: MacKinnon, McDavid go head-to-head, trying to catch Kucherov

Masterton Trophy nominations announced

Tkachuk tells NHL.com how change in approach lifted game for Panthers

Trophy Tracker: Kucherov maintains lead for Art Ross with 3-point night

Flames eliminated after sputtering start, roster upheaval

Crosby still passing NHL milestones as Penguins' heart and soul

Canadiens eliminated, couldn’t overcome early injuries to Dach, Newhook

Thomas gets 1st NHL goal, Kings hold off Sharks to keep pace in wild card

Forsberg has 3 points, Predators top Blues to end 3-game skid

NHL Buzz: Ekblad likely out for Panthers until playoffs

Vilardi scores hat trick, Jets top Flames to clinch playoff berth