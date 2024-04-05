Flyers at Sabres

FLYERS (36-29-11) at SABRES (36-35-5)
7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, MSG-B
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Morgan Frost-- Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett -- Scott Laughton – Bobby Brink
Olle Lycksell Noah Cates -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Joel Farabee -- Noah Cates -- Cam Atkinson
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula -- Erik Johnson
Ivan Fedotov
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Denis Gurianov, Marc Staal, Ronnie Attard, Adam Ginning, Ryan Johansen
Injured: Sean Couturier (upper body), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn
Jeff Skinner -- Peyton Krebs -- Lukas Rousek
Eric Robinson -- Zemgus Girgensons -- Victor Olofsson
Owen Power -- Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram -- Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Tyson Jost, Kale Clague
Injured: Jordan Greenway (upper body), Mattias Samuelsson (upper body)
Status report
Couturier is day to day; the center is expected to miss the next two games. ... Fedotov will make his first NHL start; he made 19 saves in 38:09 in relief of Ersson in a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders on Monday in his League debut. ... The Sabres held an optional morning skate Friday. ... Greenway is day to day; the forward participated in the skate but will miss his second straight game. ... Luukkonen is expected to make his 11th start in 13 games.