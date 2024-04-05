Flyers at Sabres

FLYERS (36-29-11) at SABRES (36-35-5)

7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, MSG-B

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Morgan Frost-- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Scott Laughton – Bobby Brink

Olle Lycksell Noah Cates -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Joel Farabee -- Noah Cates -- Cam Atkinson

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula -- Erik Johnson

Ivan Fedotov

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Denis Gurianov, Marc Staal, Ronnie Attard, Adam Ginning, Ryan Johansen

Injured: Sean Couturier (upper body), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn

Jeff Skinner -- Peyton Krebs -- Lukas Rousek

Eric Robinson -- Zemgus Girgensons -- Victor Olofsson

Owen Power -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Tyson Jost, Kale Clague

Injured: Jordan Greenway (upper body), Mattias Samuelsson (upper body)

Status report

Couturier is day to day; the center is expected to miss the next two games. ... Fedotov will make his first NHL start; he made 19 saves in 38:09 in relief of Ersson in a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders on Monday in his League debut. ... The Sabres held an optional morning skate Friday. ... Greenway is day to day; the forward participated in the skate but will miss his second straight game. ... Luukkonen is expected to make his 11th start in 13 games.