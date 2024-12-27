Flyers at Ducks projected lineups

FLYERS (15-16-4) at DUCKS (13-16-4)

4 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSP, KCOP-13

Flyers projected lineup

Scott Laughton -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Joel Farabee -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Egor Zamula -- Jamie Drysdale

Samuel Ersson

Aleksei Kolosov

Scratched: Erik Johnson, Ivan Fedotov, Olle Lycksell

Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Brett Leason

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Robby Fabbri

Ross Johnston -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jansen Harkins

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba

Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: Pavel Mintyukov

Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee), Brock McGinn (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. ... Laughton practiced on the top line Friday after playing on the fourth line in a 7-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday. Tippett, Foerster and Farabee each moved down a line. ... Lycksell, a forward, will be a healthy scratch after he was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Gibson missed practice on Friday because of an illness. He left in the first period of a 3-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday after the stick blade of Vegas forward Tanner Laczynski went through his mask. ... McGinn, a forward, also missed practice on Friday after leaving in the first period against Vegas following a collision with Golden Knights forward Tomas Hertl.