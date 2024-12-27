Flyers at Ducks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLYERS (15-16-4) at DUCKS (13-16-4)

4 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSP, KCOP-13

Flyers projected lineup

Scott Laughton -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Joel Farabee -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Egor Zamula -- Jamie Drysdale

Samuel Ersson
Aleksei Kolosov

Scratched: Erik Johnson, Ivan Fedotov, Olle Lycksell
Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Brett Leason
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Robby Fabbri
Ross Johnston -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jansen Harkins

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba
Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal
John Gibson

Scratched: Pavel Mintyukov
Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee), Brock McGinn (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. ... Laughton practiced on the top line Friday after playing on the fourth line in a 7-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday. Tippett, Foerster and Farabee each moved down a line. ... Lycksell, a forward, will be a healthy scratch after he was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Gibson missed practice on Friday because of an illness. He left in the first period of a 3-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday after the stick blade of Vegas forward Tanner Laczynski went through his mask. ... McGinn, a forward, also missed practice on Friday after leaving in the first period against Vegas following a collision with Golden Knights forward Tomas Hertl.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Kaprizov out for Wild against Stars with lower-body injury

Discover NHL Winter Classic planning New Year's Eve celebration at Wrigley Field

U.S. enjoying popular new goal song during World Junior Championship

World Junior Championship roundup: Slovakia edges Switzerland with late goal

3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Latvia at WJC

2025 World Junior Championship schedule

Blackwood signs 5-year contract with Avalanche

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Yzerman aims to get 'more from our players' after Red Wings coaching change

Ovechkin could return for Capitals at Maple Leafs on Saturday

McLellan hired as Red Wings coach, replaces Lalonde

Matthews to miss at least next 2 games for Maple Leafs with upper-body injury

Short Shifts Power Rankings: December 27

Discover NHL Winter Classic entertainment lineup revealed for Wrigley Field

4 Nations Roster Remix: 2015 Sweden team

 4 Nations Roster Remix: 2015 Canada team 

Senators GM Staios talks growth of young team in Q&A with NHL.com