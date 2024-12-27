Flyers at Ducks projected lineups

FLYERS (15-16-4) at DUCKS (13-16-4)
4 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSP, KCOP-13
Flyers projected lineup
Scott Laughton -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Joel Farabee -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Egor Zamula -- Jamie Drysdale
Samuel Ersson
Aleksei Kolosov
Scratched: Erik Johnson, Ivan Fedotov, Olle Lycksell
Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)
Ducks projected lineup
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Brett Leason
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Robby Fabbri
Ross Johnston -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jansen Harkins
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba
Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Helleson
Lukas Dostal
John Gibson
Scratched: Pavel Mintyukov
Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee), Brock McGinn (lower body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. ... Laughton practiced on the top line Friday after playing on the fourth line in a 7-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday. Tippett, Foerster and Farabee each moved down a line. ... Lycksell, a forward, will be a healthy scratch after he was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Gibson missed practice on Friday because of an illness. He left in the first period of a 3-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday after the stick blade of Vegas forward Tanner Laczynski went through his mask. ... McGinn, a forward, also missed practice on Friday after leaving in the first period against Vegas following a collision with Golden Knights forward Tomas Hertl.