Roy sure to bring emotion to new role as Islanders coach

MONTREAL -- It was Oct. 2, 2013, in Denver, not even 60 full minutes into his NHL coaching career, and Patrick Roy was melting down.

The freshly minted coach of the Colorado Avalanche -- hired Saturday as coach of the New York Islanders -- was red in the face, veins popping, blood pressure spiking, as he violently shook the glass partition separating his team’s bench from that of the visiting Anaheim Ducks.

It was late in the game, and Roy was worked up by -- no, he was losing his mind over -- a knee-on-knee collision between Ducks defenseman Ben Lovejoy and Avalanche rookie Nathan MacKinnon, the No. 1 pick in the 2013 NHL Draft just over three months earlier.

Colorado’s new coach had arrived behind his first NHL bench with blood that historically was within a degree of a boil, so proven during his entire playing career and as a major-junior coach in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League as he charted a path to Denver.

That intensity, in many ways, is what made Roy a four-time winner of the Stanley Cup -- two with the Montreal Canadiens, two more with the Avalanche.

Fire in the belly is what made Roy one of the greatest who has ever strapped on the pads, a template for a generation of goalies as he played his way to a 2006 induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Emotion is what famously ended Roy’s time in Montreal in 1995 when he butted heads with Canadiens coach Mario Tremblay. Left in the net for nine Detroit Red Wings goals, Roy finally was given the hook. It was then that he stormed past Tremblay behind the Montreal Forum bench to tell team president Ronald Corey that he had played his final game for the team.

Which, in fact, he had, this head-on collision between two colossal egos -- his and Tremblay’s -- triggering the goalie’s trade to the Avalanche in a multiplayer deal that remains a fresh wound to many Canadiens fans.