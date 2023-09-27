Patrick Kane shown working out in video while recovering from surgery

Patrick Kane is shown skating and working out in a video released Wednesday by Creative Arts Agency, the firm that represents the unrestricted free agent right wing.

Kane is recovering after having hip resurfacing surgery June 1. The recovery period is typically 4-6 months, putting him on a timeline to return to the NHL in the first half of this season, though neither Kane nor his agent, Pat Brisson, has publicly given a targeted return date.

In the video on the website X, formerly known as Twitter, Kane is seen going through full-speed skating, puck-handling and shooting drills on the ice, and working in the gym on power moves to showcase his mobility, strength and balance.