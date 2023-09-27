Latest News

Patrick Kane shown working out in video while recovering from surgery

Unrestricted free agent forward had hip procedure June 1, intends to play this season

Patrick-Kane_

© Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Patrick Kane is shown skating and working out in a video released Wednesday by Creative Arts Agency, the firm that represents the unrestricted free agent right wing.

Kane is recovering after having hip resurfacing surgery June 1. The recovery period is typically 4-6 months, putting him on a timeline to return to the NHL in the first half of this season, though neither Kane nor his agent, Pat Brisson, has publicly given a targeted return date.

In the video on the website X, formerly known as Twitter, Kane is seen going through full-speed skating, puck-handling and shooting drills on the ice, and working in the gym on power moves to showcase his mobility, strength and balance.

Kane, who will turn 35 on Nov. 19, is intent on returning to the NHL this season. The eight-year contract he signed with the Blackhawks on July 9, 2014, expired after last season.

He finished last season with the New York Rangers, who acquired Kane from the Blackhawks in a three-team trade that also involved the Arizona Coyotes on Feb. 28.

Kane had 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 19 games with New York and 45 points (16 goals, 29 assists) in 54 games with Chicago last season.

Kane was a three-time Stanley Cup champion with the Blackhawks (2010, 2013, 2015) and won the Conn Smythe Trophy winner as the most valuable player in the 2013 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

He also won the Hart Trophy as NHL most valuable player in 2015-16, when he also led the League with 106 points (46 goals, 60 assists) to win the Art Ross Trophy. That season, Kane also won the Ted Lindsay Award for most outstanding player as voted by members of the NHL Players' Association.

In addition, Kane won the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year in 2007-08.

He is second in Blackhawks history with 1,225 points (446 goals, 779 assists) behind Stan Mikita (1,467). His 1,237 NHL points (451 goals, 786 assists) are second among United States-born players behind Mike Modano (1,374).