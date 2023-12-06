Kane to debut for Red Wings against Sharks

Forward will play 1st game since May, had hip resurfacing surgery the following month

Patrick Kane DET morning skate 2

© Chris Popp/Detroit Red Wings

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Patrick Kane will make his debut for the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday when they play the San Jose Sharks at Little Caesars Arena (7 p.m. ET; BSDET, NBCSCA). 

The 35-year-old forward will play his first game since Game 7 of the 2023 Eastern Conference First Round for the New York Rangers on May 1.

He had right hip resurfacing surgery June 1, and signed a one-year, $2.75 million contract with the Red Wings on Nov. 28. 

The Red Wings (14-7-3) have won six of seven and are third in the Atlantic Division. They're home against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

"We'll try to put him in a position to be successful," Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said Tuesday. "Even if Thursday's the game or Saturday, even after that, we'll be smart about minutes, but we'll also be smart about who we play him with, give him an opportunity to succeed. 

"Of course, I think we're all curious on how it's going to look. I think there's a part of my excitement is, with all of this, the bottom line is he still bet on himself to come to Detroit on the term he did for one year, which that excites me."

Recovery period for hip resurfacing surgery is typically 4-6 months. Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom had the same procedure on his left hip June 17, 2022. He returned Jan. 8 of last season, about 6 1/2 months removed from surgery, but announced Nov. 1 that he was taking time away from hockey because of "my ongoing injury situation."

"It's been a long road, so obviously excited to get back in and hopefully Thursday, but definitely excited to start playing again," Kane said Tuesday. "I don't think it's as much about the body anymore as it is about just the game speed. These guys are 25 games into the season so obviously the intensity has ramped up and everyone's kind of at the top of their game, so just trying to find that as quick as possible. I don't doubt it might take a little bit but try to get there as fast as I can.

Kane's eight-year contract he signed with the Chicago Blackhawks on July 9, 2014, expired after last season, one he finished with the Rangers after he was acquired in a three-team trade that also involved the Arizona Coyotes on Feb. 28. He had 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 19 games with New York and 45 points (16 goals, 29 assists) in 54 games with Chicago.

The three-time Stanley Cup champion with the Blackhawks (2010, 2013, 2015) was voted the Conn Smythe Trophy winner as most valuable player of the 2013 Stanley Cup Playoffs and won the 2015-16 Hart Trophy as NHL MVP, when he led the League with 106 points (46 goals, 60 assists) to also win the Art Ross Trophy. He was also voted winner of the Ted Lindsay Award for most outstanding player by members of the NHL Players' Association that season and won the Calder Trophy in 2007-08 as rookie of the year when he led first-year players with 72 points (21 goals, 51 assists).

"I mean, try not to put too much pressure on myself, right?" Kane said. "I feel like throughout my career, I've always been a guy that's been counted on to, whether it's score goals for the team or provide offense or be good in pressure moments and in the biggest moments of the game, so I'm trying to have fun with that a little bit more. And then, like I said, just build myself back up as we go along here."

NHL.com independent correspondent Heather Engel contributed to this report

