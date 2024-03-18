Kulikov suspended 2 games for actions in Panthers game

Defenseman disciplined for illegal check to head against Lightning forward Sheary

Kulikov suspended two games for illegal check to the head

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK -- Florida Panthers defenseman Dmitry Kulikov has been suspended for two games, without pay, for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning forward Conor Sheary during NHL Game No. 1063 in Sunrise, Fla., on Saturday, March 16, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 3:36 of the second period. Kulikov was assessed a match penalty.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Kulikov will forfeit $10,416.66. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Latest News

Simmonds retires from NHL after 15 seasons, will sign 1-day contract with Flyers

Compher, sister rock each other’s jerseys before games at PPG Paints Arena

NHL Fantasy on Ice podcast

Guentzel, Kuznetsov giving Hurricanes needed jolt of offense, GM says

Lindgren out weeks for Rangers with lower-body injury

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL general managers discuss, endorse OT format at meetings

Video review process, expanding coach's challenge discussed at GM meetings

Women in Hockey: Krissy Wendell-Pohl

NHL Buzz: Sergachev of Lightning skates for 1st time since injury

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Kucherov leads 3 Stars of the Week

Ducks eliminated, unable to overcome injuries, lack of offense

NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 18

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

Flyers not interested in moral victories entering ‘tough stretch’