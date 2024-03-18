Kulikov suspended 2 games for actions in Panthers game

NEW YORK -- Florida Panthers defenseman Dmitry Kulikov has been suspended for two games, without pay, for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning forward Conor Sheary during NHL Game No. 1063 in Sunrise, Fla., on Saturday, March 16, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 3:36 of the second period. Kulikov was assessed a match penalty.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Kulikov will forfeit $10,416.66. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.