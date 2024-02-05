Tippett ready for ‘special’ return to Florida with Flyers

Forward likely to play at Panthers for 1st time since trade, hopes to spark Philadelphia

By George Richards
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Owen Tippett has played against his former Florida Panthers teammates twice since being traded to the Philadelphia Flyers in 2022, but he’ll be a visitor at Amerant Bank Arena for the first time when the Flyers visit the Panthers on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; BSFL, NBCSP). 

Tippett did not play here last season with Philadelphia because of an upper-body injury. 

“This is going to be special,” the 24-year-old forward said Monday. “This is my first time back, and while it has been a couple of years and isn’t exactly fresh, I do have a lot of good memories in this building and with a lot of the guys who are over there.”

Tippett went into the break missing four straight games with a lower-body injury, but he’s expected to be activated off injured reserve after being at full speed during the Flyers’ past two practices here.

Florida’s first-round pick (No. 10) at the 2017 NHL Draft, Tippett was its top prospect and had 33 points (14 goals, 19 assists) in 94 games over parts of three seasons with the Panthers. During the 2021-22 season, he split time with Florida and Charlotte of the American Hockey League.

And with the Panthers going all-in that season at the NHL Trade Deadline, Tippett said he heard his name in almost every trade proposal involving the team. 

“It can be tough when you hear your name in rumors like that,” Tippett said. “You just have to try and focus on your game. At the same time, you see that there is potential. As the weeks passed, it seemed more realistic that I would be moving on. I just tried not to get too caught up in the rumors and try to control the things I could control.”

Tippett receives an eight-year extension with Flyers

On March 19, 2022, Tippett was a cornerstone of Florida’s blockbuster trade with Philadelphia. The Panthers acquired former Flyers captain Claude Giroux, a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, as well as forward prospects Connor Bunnaman and German Rubtsov. Philadelphia received Tippett, Florida’s first-round pick at the 2024 NHL Draft and a third-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft.

The Flyers immediately brought Tippett to Philadelphia and made him a top-six forward. He had seven points (four goals, three assists) in 21 games.

Giroux left the Panthers that summer and signed as a free agent with the Ottawa Senators, but Tippett is a cornerstone of the Flyers’ rebuild.

“I was going back and forth for a while, but the last time I got sent to Charlotte, it seemed more and more likely I was going to be moved,” Tippett said. “I went into it with a positive attitude, and going to Philly was a fresh start and a new opportunity. I knew a couple of guys here, and that made it easier. But it has been great. I am really happy here.”

Tippett has 30 points (18 goals, 12 assists) in 46 games this season. On Jan. 26, he signed an eight-year, $49.6 million contract ($6.2 million average annual value), which begins next season.

“It is pretty special, and it is not even about the dollars for me,” Tippett said after practice Monday. “It is just knowing that Philly will be home for the next eight years, being able to settle in and have a routine here. It is pretty cool, and I am looking forward to it.

“It has been a lot of fun. The group we have here is pretty special. The chemistry within the group makes coming to the rink a lot more enjoyable, and that shows on the ice. We compete every night. I think we take some teams by surprise. That’s a lot of fun.”

The Flyers (25-19-6) are third in the Metropolitan Division but will try to end a five-game losing streak Tuesday, during which time they’ve been outscored 27-12. Coach John Tortorella employed several drills at practice Monday in an attempt to get his offense going.

Getting Tippett back should help; he has been playing left wing on Philadelphia’s top line with center Sean Couturier and Cam Atkinson the past two practices.

“Owen Tippett develops offense on his own,” Tortorella said. “We have struggled offensively with our confidence. Couturier and [Travis] Konecny have had some struggles, which is a big part of us moving forward offensively.

“You bring ‘Tipp’ in; I think I can bounce him around on different lines where he will bring it himself. He is now at the point in his career where I think he can help others at such a young age. We need that.

“If we’re going to have any chance to stay competitive, he has to bring it, but also help other guys offensively.’’

