Ovechkin leads 3 Stars of the Week

FIRST STAR – ALEX OVECHKIN, LW, WASHINGTON CAPITALS

Ovechkin scored in all four of his outings, leading the NHL with seven total goals (7-1—8) to lift the Capitals (35-26-9, 79 points) into the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference via a 3-1-0 week. Ovechkin, who also paced the NHL with four power-play goals and shared the League lead with five power-play points (4-1—5), potted two tallies (including his 128th career game-winning goal) in a 5-2 victory over the Calgary Flames March 18 to become the sixth player in League history with at least 19 20-goal seasons (and the first to reach the milestone in each of his first 19 NHL campaigns). Ovechkin again scored twice in a 7-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs March 20 before posting 1-1—2 in a 7-6 shootout win against the Carolina Hurricanes March 22 to surpass Joe Thornton for 13th place on the League’s all-time points list. He finished the week with another two tallies (his 172nd career multi-goal game) in a 3-0 triumph versus the Winnipeg Jets March 24 to become the third player in NHL history with at least 18 25-goal seasons, joining Gordie Howe (20x) and Jaromir Jagr (18x). The Washington captain has scored in each of his past five contests dating to March 16 (8-1—9), making him – at 38 years, 189 days – the fourth-oldest player in League history to record a five-game goal streak, behind only Brett Hull (7 GP: 39 years, 121 days in 2003-04 w/ DET), Johnny Bucyk (6 GP: 39 years, 221 days in 1974-75 w/ BOS) and Joe Pavelski (5 GP: 38 years, 269 days in 2022-23 w/ DAL). Ovechkin, who has 18 goals in his past 24 appearances dating to Jan. 27 (tied for third in the NHL) after scoring just eight times in his first 43 games of the season, tops Washington with 26-32—58 through 67 total outings in 2023-24.