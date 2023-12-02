COLUMBUS -- Elvis Merzlikins made 41 saves for the Columbus Blue Jackets, who scored four unanswered goals and rallied past the Ottawa Senators for a 4-2 win at Nationwide Arena on Friday.
Blue Jackets score 4 straight, rally past Senators
Jenner has goal after Fantilli breaks tie in 2nd, Merzlikins stop 41; Ottawa drops 3rd in row
Adam Fantilli scored the go-ahead goal in the second period, and Boone Jenner scored for the Blue Jackets (8-13-4), who have won four of six following a nine-game skid. Johnny Gaudreau and Zach Werenski each had two assists.
Brady Tkachuk had a goal and an assist, and Claude Giroux scored for the Senators (8-10-0), who have lost three straight. Joonas Korpisalo made 19 saves.
Giroux made it 1-0 at 8:43 of the first period when Ottawa took advantage of a giveaway for a 2-on-1 and Tkachuk found Giroux skating down the slot for the goal.
Tkachuk made it 2-0 at 11:08, scoring eight seconds into the power play.
Patrik Laine cut it to 2-1 at 14:53 with a power-play goal from the top of the right circle.
Dmitri Voronkov tied it 2-2, scoring 43 seconds later at 15:36 on a quick shot inside the right post following a steal.
Fantilli put Columbus up 3-2 at 5:16 of the second period with a tip of Ivan Provorov’s shot from the left point.
Jenner extended it to 4-2 at 8:54 on the power play, tipping a shot from Werenski.