Blue Jackets score 4 straight, rally past Senators

Jenner has goal after Fantilli breaks tie in 2nd, Merzlikins stop 41; Ottawa drops 3rd in row

Recap: Senators at Blue Jackets 12.1.23

By Craig Merz
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

COLUMBUS -- Elvis Merzlikins made 41 saves for the Columbus Blue Jackets, who scored four unanswered goals and rallied past the Ottawa Senators for a 4-2 win at Nationwide Arena on Friday.

Adam Fantilli scored the go-ahead goal in the second period, and Boone Jenner scored for the Blue Jackets (8-13-4), who have won four of six following a nine-game skid. Johnny Gaudreau and Zach Werenski each had two assists.

Brady Tkachuk had a goal and an assist, and Claude Giroux scored for the Senators (8-10-0), who have lost three straight. Joonas Korpisalo made 19 saves.

Giroux made it 1-0 at 8:43 of the first period when Ottawa took advantage of a giveaway for a 2-on-1 and Tkachuk found Giroux skating down the slot for the goal.

Tkachuk made it 2-0 at 11:08, scoring eight seconds into the power play.

Patrik Laine cut it to 2-1 at 14:53 with a power-play goal from the top of the right circle.

Dmitri Voronkov tied it 2-2, scoring 43 seconds later at 15:36 on a quick shot inside the right post following a steal.

Fantilli put Columbus up 3-2 at 5:16 of the second period with a tip of Ivan Provorov’s shot from the left point.

Jenner extended it to 4-2 at 8:54 on the power play, tipping a shot from Werenski.

