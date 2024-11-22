Numbers at quarter mark of 2024-25 NHL season 

The 2024-25 season will reach the quarter mark Saturday, Nov. 23 (328 GP); Storylines and stats below are through 314 games played; the October Recap includes more storylines from the First Quarter.

77.6% of goals scored at even strength

Even-Strength Scoring at Highest Rate in 50+ Years: The goals-per-game rate stands at 6.1 or higher for a third straight season, the only such stretch in the past 30 campaigns. Of the 1,909 goals scored in regulation and overtime, 77.6% have come at even-strength – the highest such rate in 51 seasons (last higher: 79.0% in 1972-73). League-wide save percentage stands at .902 or lower at this stage in consecutive seasons for the first time in the past 30 campaigns (also .902 through 314 GP in 2023-24). Only three seasons since 1994-95 have ended with a League-wide save percentage of .902 or lower: 2005-06 (.901 in 1,230 GP), 1995-96 (.898 in 1,066 GP) and 1994-95 (.901 in 624 GP).

Jets flying high atop standings

Jets Off to Soaring Start: Winnipeg kickstarted 2024-25 by matching a franchise record for longest winning streak (8-0-0) and establishing a new benchmark for longest road winning streak. (7-0-0), part of a start that saw them post the best 15-game start to a season in League history (14-1-0) and become the fastest team ever to 15 wins (16 GP). The Jets recorded 16 straight regular-season victories dating to 2023-24 to match the second longest winning streak in NHL history (spanning seasons or single season; behind the Penguins: 17-0-0 in 1992-93). The Jets lead the League with a plus-34 goal differential, the third highest by a team through 19 games of a season over the past 29 campaigns, behind the 2005-06 Senators (+49) and 2022-23 Bruins (+40), who went on to set single-season NHL records for wins (65) and standings points (135).