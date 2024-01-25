Bonino placed on waivers by Rangers

Forward has 5 points in 45 games this season; Chytil skates with New York for 1st time since injury

Nick-Bonino

© Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

Nick Bonino was placed on waivers by the Rangers on Thursday.

Bonino, who did not practice Thursday, signed a one-year, $800,000 contract with the Rangers on July 1. He has five points (one goal, four assists) in 45 games this season.

"He met with (general manager) Chris Drury this morning, it was a decision that was made," Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said. "Nick is a great person and a great teammate. Just an organizational decision."

Bonino was a healthy scratch in a 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, but played in the final two games of their four-game road trip that ended with a 3-2 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.

Laviolette wouldn't comment on what the Rangers or Bonino's plans would be should he clear waivers Friday.

"I don't know what Nick's intentions are so it would be wrong for me to comment on that," Laviolette said. "I've worked with Nick for quite a few years going back to Nashville (from 2017-20 when Laviolette was Predators coach and Bonino was on the team) and I just can't speak enough about him as a person. Just a good guy, a good teammate. Tough day with regard to that."

Selected by the San Jose Sharks in the sixth round (No. 173) of the 2007 NHL Draft, Bonino has 358 points (159 goals, 199 assists) in 868 regular-season games with the Rangers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Sharks, Minnesota Wild, Predators, Vancouver Canucks and Anaheim Ducks, and 48 points (19 goals, 29 assists) in 105 Stanley Cup Playoff games. He won the Cup with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

The Rangers recalled forward Jake Leschyshyn from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

Center Filip Chytil was on the ice for practice Thursday, the first time he has skated with the team since sustaining an upper-body injury against the Carolina Hurricanes on Nov. 2.

Chytil returned to New York from Czechia earlier in the week. He had gone home in late December to continue his rehab and training with the Rangers calling it a reset for Chytil.

"Day One, so he started the process of working up to speed," Laviolette said. "It was good to have him out there. There is no timeframe. That was Day One."

Chytil had six assists in 10 games before sustaining his injury. He will miss his 38th straight game when the Rangers host the Vegas Golden Knights at Madison Square Garden on Friday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN).

Latest News

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Heiskanen to return for Stars against Ducks

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 25

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games

NHL On Tap: Oilers can push winning streak to 15, equal 3rd-longest in history

McLellan takes responsibility for Kings’ ongoing struggles

Kraken score 6, ease past Blackhawks to end 4-game skid

Sabres score 4 straight, rally past Kings

Schenn scores in OT, Blues defeat Canucks for 3rd straight win

MacKinnon scores 4 goals in Avalanche win against Capitals

Super 16: Bruins reclaim No. 1; Lightning enter power rankings 

5 things learned from 2024 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

NHL prospects propelling Boston University, Boston College ahead of showdown