NHL to celebrate 'Hockey Day in Czechia' on Jan. 10-11

OSTRAVA / NEW YORK – The National Hockey League (NHL) today announced it will celebrate the third annual Hockey Day in Czechia with two days of hockey-filled fun on Friday, Jan. 10 and Saturday, Jan. 11. Designed to bring communities together around the sport of hockey and its many forms, Hockey Day in Czechia will feature free activities and interactives for fans of all ages and will culminate with the NHL Saturday presented by Fastenal broadcast of the Boston Bruins matchup against the Florida Panthers. For the first time at Hockey Day in Czechia, the Stanley Cup will make an appearance.

Two days of various hockey and community-themed activations and performances will take place at Ostravar Aréna from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on January 10 and 12 p.m.-10 p.m. on January 11. Free and open to the public, Hockey Day in Czechia will include:

NHL Global Fan Tour featuring 20 different interactive hockey-themed activities

Select photo opportunities with the Stanley Cup, the oldest and most revered trophy in professional sports

NHL alumni meet and greets

NHL, CIHA & NHL Coaching Association online coaching clinic featuring presentations by NHL guest coaches for youth coaches across Czechia

Youth ice hockey tournament

NHL Street Hockey tournament

DJ entertainment, trivia, and various contests

Performances and activations by local community and school groups

Public viewing party of Nova Sport’s NHL Saturday presented by Fastenal broadcast of the Boston Bruins-Florida Panthers game

NHL international broadcast partner Nova Sport and streaming platform VOYO will deliver live coverage of the event from at Ostravar Aréna periodically throughout the day.

For more information and to stay up to date on Hockey Day in Czechia, fans can follow @NHLEurope on Instagram and @NHLcz on X, or visit NHL.com. Fans can join the conversation on social media with the official hashtag #HockeyDay.