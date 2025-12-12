NHL STREET will try to break Guiness World Records for largest one-day championship in Florida

NEW YORK – This winter’s celebration of hockey in the State of Florda officially will begin when the NHL STREET Championships presented by GEICO attempts to make history and break the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® for the largest one-day street hockey championship on Sunday, Dec. 21.

Hosted by NHL Unites as a precursor to the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic® and 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™, the one-day, 3-on-3, multi-division tournament is open to players of all ages, skills levels and abilities, and will showcase the best of what hockey has to offer: culture, creativity and community. The event also will feature content creators who will capture behind-the-scenes material, interview participants and share live action on their social media platforms.

WHAT: NHL STREET Championships presented by GEICO

NHL STREET Championships presented by GEICO WHEN: Sunday, Dec. 21 (8 a.m. – 11 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Dec. 21 (8 a.m. – 11 p.m. ET) WHERE: Amerant Bank Arena Parking Lot (1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, FL 33323)

Together with the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning, the NHL is using this moment to celebrate youth hockey, expand access to the game and engage thousands of families across Florida through a series of NHL Unites Legacy projects and community events. By combining grassroots participation, partner engagement and meaningful community impact, the NHL STREET Championships presented by GEICO will showcase the inclusive, joyful spirit of hockey while bringing fans together for a truly historic day.

Home to the 2024 and 2025 Stanley Cup champion Panthers, the parking lot of Amerant Bank Arena will be transformed into a player’s paradise, with nine 96 feet x 40 feet street hockey rinks equipped with player benches, rink boards and crease markings surrounded by food trucks, NHL partner activations and giveaways.

All proceeds from the NHL STREET Championships presented by GEICO benefit Hockey Fights Cancer™. Hockey Fights Cancer is a joint initiative between the NHL and NHLPA, powered by the V Foundation for Cancer Research and presented by AstraZeneca. 100% of donations go directly to game-changing cancer research. Individuals and teams looking to participate may register here.

A limited number of tickets to the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic® still are available via Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NHL.

Partners:

NHL partners activating during the record-breaking attempt include:

As presenting partner, GEICO will receive NHL STREET logo co-branding on all participant jerseys and provide ticket giveaways, prizing and street hockey kits. GEICO also will support 50 girls and boys from various youth hockey organizations in South Florida from ages 9-12 with a special VIP Youth Hockey Skate opportunity on the NHL rink at loanDepot park the day after the Jan. 2 outdoor game between the Panthers and New York Rangers. The day also will include a VIP tour of the stadium as well as NHL Alumni joining the girls and boys on the ice.

BODYARMOR will be supporting the NHL STREET Championships by keeping participants hydrated with BODYARMOR Sports Drink products. Known for their great taste and superior hydration benefits, BODYARMOR drinks are formulated to meet the needs of athletes and active individuals alike.

will be supporting the NHL STREET Championships by keeping participants hydrated with BODYARMOR Sports Drink products. Known for their great taste and superior hydration benefits, BODYARMOR drinks are formulated to meet the needs of athletes and active individuals alike. Jersey Mike’s joins the NHL STREET Championships with prominent branding across the event footprint. Their presence underscores their continued support of the League’s efforts to make hockey more accessible at the grassroots level with NHL STREET.

joins the NHL STREET Championships with prominent branding across the event footprint. Their presence underscores their continued support of the League’s efforts to make hockey more accessible at the grassroots level with NHL STREET. Ticketmaster is teaming up with Hockey Fights Cancer through the "They Shoot, You Score" initiative at the NHL STREET Championships - connecting on-rink action to meaningful impact. For every goal scored during the tournament, Ticketmaster will donate $50 to Hockey Fights Cancer, with all proceeds benefiting the V Foundation to advance critical cancer research. In addition, fans will get a chance to show off their wrist shots by shooting through the “T” at the Ticketmaster Bullseye Battle.

is teaming up with Hockey Fights Cancer through the "They Shoot, You Score" initiative at the NHL STREET Championships - connecting on-rink action to meaningful impact. For every goal scored during the tournament, Ticketmaster will donate $50 to Hockey Fights Cancer, with all proceeds benefiting the V Foundation to advance critical cancer research. In addition, fans will get a chance to show off their wrist shots by shooting through the “T” at the Ticketmaster Bullseye Battle. Upper Deck will support the NHL STREET Championships by providing participants with official NHL® trading cards, bringing them closer to the game than ever before. Participants can start their card collection and unwrap their favorite players.

NHL STREET

NHL STREET is the NHL’s official Youth Street Hockey League that brings new style, energy and gameplay to the sport of hockey. The North America-wide program aims to create an affordable, neighborhood-based model that gives kids everywhere an opportunity to learn and play. Designed for children ages 6 to 16 years old, NHL STREET makes youth athletes feel like the pros when they suit up in authentic uniforms to play in high-energy, team-first leagues.