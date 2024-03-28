Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for March 28

Bruins, Panthers, Hurricanes, Stars, Canucks, Avalanche can each earn berth

Lindell_Oettinger_celebrate

© Norm Hall/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Here are the Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for March 28:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

The Boston Bruins (idle) will clinch a playoff berth:

If the Detroit Red Wings lose to the Carolina Hurricanes in any fashion (7:30 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSDET).

OR

If the Philadelphia Flyers lose to the Montreal Canadiens in regulation (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, NBCSP).

The Florida Panthers will clinch a playoff berth:

If they defeat the New York Islanders in any fashion (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSFL).

OR

If they get one point against the Islanders AND either of the following occurs:

1) The Red Wings lose to the Hurricanes in any fashion.
2) The Flyers lose to the Canadiens in regulation.

OR

If the Red Wings lose to the Hurricanes in regulation.

The Carolina Hurricanes will clinch a playoff berth:

If they defeat the Red Wings in any fashion.

OR

If they get one point against the Red Wings AND the Flyers lose to the Canadiens in regulation.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

The Dallas Stars will clinch a playoff berth:

If they defeat the Vancouver Canucks in any fashion (10 p.m. ET; SNP, BSSW).

OR

If they get one point against the Canucks AND the St. Louis Blues lose to the Calgary Flames in any fashion (8 p.m. ET; BSMW, SNW).

OR

If the Minnesota Wild lose to the San Jose Sharks in any fashion (8 p.m. ET; BSN, NBCSCA+) AND the Blues lose to the Flames in regulation.

The Vancouver Canucks will clinch a playoff berth:

If they defeat the Stars in any fashion.

OR

If they get one point against the Stars AND the Blues lose to the Flames in any fashion.

OR

If the Wild lose to the Sharks in any fashion AND the Blues lose to the Flames in regulation.

The Colorado Avalanche will clinch a playoff berth:

If they defeat the New York Rangers in any fashion (9 p.m. ET; MSG, ALT, TVAS-D) AND the Blues lose to the Flames in any fashion.

OR

If they get one point against the Rangers AND both of the following occur:

1) The Wild lose to the Sharks in any fashion.
2) The Blues lose to the Flames in regulation.

