Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for March 28

Here are the Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for March 28:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

The Boston Bruins (idle) will clinch a playoff berth:

If the Detroit Red Wings lose to the Carolina Hurricanes in any fashion (7:30 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSDET).

OR

If the Philadelphia Flyers lose to the Montreal Canadiens in regulation (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, NBCSP).

The Florida Panthers will clinch a playoff berth:

If they defeat the New York Islanders in any fashion (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSFL).

OR

If they get one point against the Islanders AND either of the following occurs:

1) The Red Wings lose to the Hurricanes in any fashion.

2) The Flyers lose to the Canadiens in regulation.

OR

If the Red Wings lose to the Hurricanes in regulation.