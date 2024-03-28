Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for March 28

Here are the Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for March 28:
EASTERN CONFERENCE
The Boston Bruins (idle) will clinch a playoff berth:
If the Detroit Red Wings lose to the Carolina Hurricanes in any fashion (7:30 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSDET).
OR
If the Philadelphia Flyers lose to the Montreal Canadiens in regulation (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, NBCSP).
The Florida Panthers will clinch a playoff berth:
If they defeat the New York Islanders in any fashion (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSFL).
OR
If they get one point against the Islanders AND either of the following occurs:
1) The Red Wings lose to the Hurricanes in any fashion.
2) The Flyers lose to the Canadiens in regulation.
OR
If the Red Wings lose to the Hurricanes in regulation.