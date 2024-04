Here are the Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 11:

WESTERN CONFERENCE

The Los Angeles Kings will clinch a playoff berth:

If they defeat the Calgary Flames in any fashion (10:30 p.m. ET; BSW, SNW).

The Dallas Stars will clinch the Central Division title:

If they defeat the Winnipeg Jets in any fashion (8 p.m. ET; BSSW, TSN3).

Additionally, a Stars division title would clinch a Colorado Avalanche-Winnipeg Jets First Round series.