NHL On Tap: Golden Knights try to stay perfect against Bedard, Blackhawks

Welcome to NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the six games Friday.

Golden Knights look to extend perfect start against Bedard, Blackhawks

The Vegas Golden Knights (7-0-0) are the only undefeated team in the NHL after the Colorado Avalanche and Boston Bruins each lost Thursday, Colorado 4-0 at the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston 4-3 in overtime to the Anaheim Ducks. The Golden Knights will attempt to build on that when they host center Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks (2-5-0) at T-Mobile Arena (6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NHLN, NBCSCH, TVAS2) and try to become the ninth team in NHL history with a season-opening winning streak of at least eight games. The League record is 10, shared by the 1993-94 Toronto Maple Leafs and 2006-07 Buffalo Sabres; the last team to win at least eight straight to start a season was the 2021-22 Florida Panthers, who opened with eight victories. The early start is due to the celebration of Nevada Day, a holiday that commemorates Nevada's statehood in 1864. Vegas will commemorate the occasion by wearing their white jerseys, and fans have been encouraged to wear white to the game as well. Those in attendance will get the opportunity to see Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, who has two shots on goal in his past three games and one point (a goal) in his past four after he had three points (one goal, two assists) on 16 shots through his first three games in the League. -- Mike Zeisberger, staff writer

Ovechkin and Fleury meet again

Alex Ovechkin and Marc-Andre Fleury are expected to face each other for the 46th time in the regular season when Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals (2-3-1) host Fleury and the Minnesota Wild (3-3-1) at Capital One Arena (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSWI, BSN). Ovechkin has scored 27 goals against Fleury, which are his most against any goalie. The 38-year-old has scored in each of the past two games and is second in NHL history with 824 goals in 19 NHL seasons, 70 behind Wayne Gretzky’s League record of 894. Fleury has played more games against Ovechkin than any goalie and is 27-14-2 with a 2.66 goals-against average, .911 save percentage and four shutouts in those 45 games (44 starts). The 38-year-old is third in NHL history with 545 wins in 20 seasons, six behind Patrick Roy for second all-time. Ovechkin has scored 19 goals in 21 games against the Wild for an average of 0.90 goals per game, his highest against any team. He scored twice against Fleury and had an assist in their last meeting, March 19 of last season at Minnesota, but Fleury made 33 saves to help the Wild win 5-3. Who will come out on top this time? -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer

Jack Hughes seeks fourth straight multipoint game

Jack Hughes looks to extend his season-opening point streak to seven games when the New Jersey Devils (3-2-1) host the Buffalo Sabres (3-4-0) at Prudential Center (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG-B, SN1). The 22-year-old center can become the first player in Devils/Colorado Rockies/Kansas City Scouts history with at least three points in four straight games, passing Ilya Kovalchuk (Feb. 2-5, 2012), Stephane Richer (Feb. 9-14, 1993), Patrik Sundstrom (Dec. 12-15, 1989) and Paul Gardner (Oct. 28–Nov. 2, 1977). Hughes leads the NHL with 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) and has three straight multipoint games (two goals, nine assists) for New Jersey, seeking its third win in four games. Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin looks to extend his point streak to seven games for the Sabres, who won 6-4 at the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. Dahlin had an assist in the victory and has seven assists during his six-game streak, which matches the longest of his NHL career. There have been four point streaks of at least six games by Buffalo defensemen in the past 20 years and Dahlin has three. Additionally, center Dylan Cozens has two goals and four assists during a five-game point streak. -- Mike G. Morreale, staff writer

Friday games

Chicago Blackhawks at Vegas Golden Knights (6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NHLN, NBCSCH, TVAS2)

This will be the second game between these teams in a week after the Golden Knights spoiled the Blackhawks' home opener at United Center with a 5-3 victory Saturday. Bedard scored in that game but hasn’t found the back of the net since. Chicago will try to end a three-game losing streak in which it has been outscored 12-3. Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, who missed the past five games after taking a puck to the face against the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 12, is expected to return to the Vegas lineup.

Buffalo Sabres at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG-B, SN1)

Forward Jeff Skinner has four goals and one assist during a three-game point streak for the Sabres. The Devils lead the League with a 42.3 percent success rate on the power play (11-for-26) but are 27th on the penalty kill at 70.8 percent (17-for-24).

Minnesota Wild at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSWI, BSN)

The Wild, who have won their past four games against the Capitals, play the second of a three-game road trip following a 6-2 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. Minnesota forward Mats Zuccarello had nine points (two goals, seven assists) during a six-game season-opening point streak that ended Thursday. Washington center Dylan Strome has four goals in his past three games, including two in a 6-4 win at New Jersey on Wednesday. The Capitals scored six goals in their previous five games.

San Jose Sharks at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, NBCSCA)

Center Martin Necas scored the eighth overtime goal of his NHL career with 10 seconds remaining to cap a three-point game (two goals, one assist) and the Hurricanes (4-4-0) ended a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. The Sharks (0-6-1) will try again for their first win of the season following a 6-0 loss at Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. San Jose is 0-3-0 during a five-game road trip that concludes at Washington on Sunday.

St. Louis Blues at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SN1, BSMW)

Defenseman Quinn Hughes needs one point for the Canucks (4-2-0) to become the first defenseman in Vancouver history with at least seven points in six games to begin a season (one goal, five assists) since Paul Reinhart (14 points; five goals, nine assists in six games) and Jyrki Lumme (seven points; two goals, five assists in six games), each in 1989-90. The Blues (3-2-1) went with 11 forwards and seven defensemen in a 3-0 win at the Calgary Flames on Thursday, their second win in three games.

Los Angeles Kings at Arizona Coyotes (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSW, TVAS2)

The teams will play for the second time in four days after the Kings defeated the visiting Coyotes 6-3 on Tuesday. Forwards Kevin Fiala and Adrian Kempe and centers Anze Kopitar and Blake Lizotte each had a goal and assist in the victory. The Kings (3-2-1) have points in five consecutive games after losing their season opener 5-2 to the Avalanche on Oct. 11. Arizona (3-3-0) is led by forward Clayton Keller, who has scored in four of the past five games and will attempt to score a goal for the fourth straight game.