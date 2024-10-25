NHL On Tap: Predators look to keep winning momentum going at Blackhawks

Games of the day

Nashville Predators at Chicago Blackhawks (8:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

The Predators (1-5-0) seek their first road win of the season in this clash of Central Division rivals after they ended a season-opening five-game losing streak with a 4-0 victory against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. Juuse Saros made 33 saves for his 24th NHL career shutout. Center Ryan O'Reilly has five points (one goal, four assists) in a four-game point streak, including a goal and an assist Tuesday. Center Connor Bedard (one goal, six assists), center Teuvo Teravainen (three goals, four assists) and defenseman Seth Jones (one goal, six assists) each has seven points in seven games for the Blackhawks (2-4-1).

Pittsburgh Penguins at Edmonton Oilers (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, SN-PIT)

Centers Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby go head-to-head for the 14th time in their NHL careers before they become teammates for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February. McDavid has eight points (three goals, five assists) in a six-game point streak for the Oilers (2-4-1), including two goals in Edmonton’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. Center Leon Draisaitl extended his point streak to four games (five points; two goals, three assists) with an assist Tuesday in the Oilers’ second straight defeat (0-1-1). The Penguins (3-4-1) look to end a three-game losing streak (0-2-1) following a 4-3 shootout loss at the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.

Ottawa Senators at Vegas Golden Knights (6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN5, RDS2)

In a Nevada Day matinee, the Golden Knights (4-2-1) will try to remain undefeated at T-Mobile Arena after a 6-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, led by a four-point night from center Tomas Hertl (two goals, two assists). Forward Brady Tkachuk has a three-game goal streak and a six-game point streak (three goals, five assists) to start the season for the Senators (4-2-0), coming off their second straight victory, a 4-0 win at the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday.

Other Friday game

New York Islanders at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, MSGSN)

Forward Timo Meier has seven points (two goals, five assists) in a four-game point streak for the Devils (5-4-1), who look to end a three-game losing streak (0-2-1) following a 5-3 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin has a 1.34 goals-against average, which tops the NHL in the early going of the season. Defenseman Noah Dobson leads New York (2-2-2) in scoring with four points (four assists) in six games.