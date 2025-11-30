NHL On Tap: Bedard, Carlsson go head-to-head when Blackhawks host Ducks

There are four games on the NHL schedule for Saturday, including one nationally televised in the United States and Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Terrific 20-year-olds face off

The future of the NHL is now when it comes to some of the NHL’s young talent, and nowhere will that be more evident than in Chicago where two ascending forwards, each just 20 years old, take to the ice when the Chicago Blackhawks (10-9-5) host the Anaheim Ducks (15-8-1) at United Center (3:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, CHSN, KCOP-13, SNP, SNO, SNE). It was just over two years ago when Connor Bedard and Leo Carlsson were the first two players selected by the Blackhawks and Ducks, respectively, at the 2023 NHL Draft. It hasn’t taken long for each to show why; Bedard (14 goals, 19 assists) and Carlsson (13 goals, 20 assists) are tied for fourth in the League with 33 points each.

Quenneville visits Chicago again

Just how well have the Ducks been playing under coach Joel Quenneville? Consider this timeline: When Chicago defeated Anaheim 2-1 on Ryan Donato’s overtime goal during Quenneville’s return to United Center on Oct. 19, the Ducks record fell to 2-2-1 on the young season. Since then, Anaheim is 13-6-0 and is tied for first place with the Los Angeles Kings (12-6-7) in the Pacific Division with 31 points. If you buy the notion that the standings at U.S. Thanksgiving usually reflect which teams will go on to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Ducks seem intent on clinching a berth for the first time since 2018. Quenneville, who helped the Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup three times (2010, 2013, 2015), certainly has Anaheim trending in the right direction.

Capital gains

Jakob Chychrun is quickly proving that his career-best season of 2024-25 was no fluke. The 27-year-old, who set personal highs for goals (20) and points (27) last season, can set a franchise record for the longest point streak by a defenseman when his Washington Capitals (14-9-2) visit the New York Islanders (13-9-3) at UBS Arena (1 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN, NHLN, SN, TVAS). Chychrun has 13 points (seven goals, six assists) during his current 10 game point streak, an impressive run that includes five consecutive games with a goal, including the winner in a 4-2 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday. The only other Capitals defensemen to have a point streak this long are Al Iafrate (1992-93) and Robert Picard (1978-79). In the process, Chychrun’s recent play has him in the conversation as a dark-horse candidate to represent the United States at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Alex Ovechkin has 11 points (seven goals, six assists) in his past eight games for Washington, which has won three in a row.

Brady’s Bunch

If Brady Tkachuk’s first game back from injury was any indication, he’s in midseason form for the Ottawa Senators (12-8-4), who visit the Dallas Stars (16-5-4) at American Airlines Center (6 p.m. ET; Victory+, TSN5, TVAS). The Senators captain was impressive in his return Friday from thumb surgery; showing little to no rust with an assist, eight shots on goal and three hits in 17:12 of ice time in a 4-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues. The Stars are 8-1-1 in their past 10 games, including wins in three straight. Jason Robertson has 23 points (12 goals, 11 assists) in his past 14 games.

Sizzling Seth

With just a month to go before participating countries must announce their full rosters for the Olympics, forward Seth Jarvis is letting his play for the Carolina Hurricanes do the talking when it comes to Team Canada. The 23-year-old, who represented Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off last season, has five goals in his past four games heading into Carolina’s game against the visiting Calgary Flames (5 p.m. ET: FDSNSO, SNP (JIP), SNO (JIP), SNE (JIP), SNW). Jarvis scored a hat trick in the Hurricanes’ 5-1 victory against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday and is fifth in the NHL with 15 goals, tied with five other players.

The schedule

Washington Capitals at New York Islanders (1 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN, NHLN, SN, TVAS)

Anaheim Ducks at Chicago Blackhawks (3:30 p.m.; Victory+, CHSN, KCOP-13, SNP, SNO, SNE)

Calgary Flames at Carolina Hurricanes (5 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNP (JIP), SNO (JIP), SNE (JIP), SNW)

Ottawa Senators at Dallas Stars (6 p.m. ET; Victory+, TSN5, TVAS)