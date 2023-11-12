NHL On Tap: Wild try to find game in playoff rematch against Stars

Sunday games

Chicago Blackhawks at Florida Panthers (1 p.m. ET; BSFL, NHLN, NBCSCH, SN360, TVAS)

Florida (8-4-1) has won three in a row overall and will try for its fifth straight win at Amerant Bank Arena, which would be the longest home win streak in the NHL this season. The Panthers will have Sam Bennett back in the lineup. Forward Sam Reinhart has three consecutive two-point games and leads the Panthers with 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) in 13 games. Chicago (5-7-0) is 4-4-0 on the road. Forwards Taylor Hall (lower body) and Andreas Athanasiou (undisclosed) won’t play for the Blackhawks after being injured against the Lightning on Thursday.

Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild (6 p.m. ET; BSSWX, BSWI, BSN, NHLN, SNW, SNO, SNE)

The Wild play their final game before joining the Detroit Red Wings, Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators in Stockholm for the 2023 NHL Global Series – Sweden presented by Fastenal. Dallas is 6-1-1 on the road this season, including wins in the first two games of this three-game trip. Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who is expected to start after Scott Wedgewood played Saturday, is 4-0-1 with a 2.40 GAA and .917 save percentage in seven career games (six starts) against the Wild.

Vancouver Canucks at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SNP)

Vancouver (10-3-1) had a five-game winning streak and nine-game point streak (8-0-1) end with a 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday. Forward Elias Pettersson leads the NHL with 25 points (seven goals, 18 assist) in 14 games after getting an assist against the Maple Leafs and is the second player in Canucks’ history to reach 25 points in 14 games or fewer, joining Tony Tanti (1983-84). Montreal (7-5-2) has won an NHL-high four games in overtime this season, including 3-2 against the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

Columbus Blue Jackets at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; BSOH, MSG)

The Rangers (10-2-1) are 8-0-1 in their past nine games, including 2-0-1 without defenseman Adam Fox (lower body), forward Filip Chytil (upper body) and goalie Igor Shesterkin (lower body), who are expected to remain out Sunday. The Blue Jackets (4-7-3) have lost four in a row (0-3-1) and have one win in their past nine games (1-5-3). Forward Patrik Laine returned after missing nine games with an upper-body injury to score his 200th NHL goal in Columbus’ 5-4 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

San Jose Sharks at Anaheim Ducks (8 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, NBCSCA, SN360)

What will Leo Carlsson do for an encore after becoming the youngest Ducks player to score a hat trick (18 years, 319 days) in a 6-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday? Carlsson, the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, has seven points (six goals, one assist) in nine games this season. Anaheim (7-6-0) has lost its past two games following a six-game winning streak. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 77 of 80 shots for a 1.50 GAA and .963 save percentage in winning his past two starts for San Jose (2-11-1).