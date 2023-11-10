NHL On Tap: Flames go for 3rd straight win against Maple Leafs, former GM

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the six games Friday.

Flames visit former general manager

When the Calgary Flames (4-7-1) play the Toronto Maple Leafs (6-5-2) at Scotiabank Arena on Friday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS SNW, TSN4), it will be a reunion with former general manager Brad Treliving. Treliving left the Flames on April 17 after nine seasons as GM, and was hired as Maple Leafs GM on May 31. Treliving is responsible for constructing the core of Calgary's roster, which includes the Flames signing forwards Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract ($10.5 million average annual salary) on Aug. 4, 2022, and Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, $49 million contract ($7 million AAV) on Aug. 18, 2022. Huberdeau has six points (two goals, four assists) and is minus-12 in 12 games and was benched for the third period of a 4-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. Kadri has seven points (two goals, five assists) and is minus-10 in 12 games. Since landing in Toronto, Treliving has started to put his imprint on the Maple Leafs, with the signings of center Auston Matthews to a four-year $53 million contract ($13.25 AAV) on Aug. 24, which begins next season; forward Tyler Bertuzzi to a one-year, $5.5 million contract on July 2; defenseman John Klingberg to a one-year, $4.15-million contract on July 1; forward Max Domi to a one-year, $3 million contract on July 3; and forward Ryan Reaves to a three year, $4.05-million contract ($1.35. AVV) on July 1. -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

Reinhart on a roll with Panthers

The Florida Panthers are dealing with key injuries to players such as forward Sam Bennett (lower body) and defensemen Aaron Ekblad (shoulder) and Brandon Montour (shoulder). Yet they’re still finding success. Why? Sam Reinhart's offense is a big reason. The forward leads Florida with 15 points (nine goals, six assists) in 12 games and will look to add to those totals when the Panthers (7-4-1) play the Carolina Hurricanes (8-5-0) at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSFL). Reinhart's latest goal came 15 seconds into overtime in Florida's 4-3 win against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. It's all clicking for Reinhart, who turned 28 on Monday, and the Panthers are the beneficiaries. The Hurricanes are missing a big piece themselves, goaltender Frederik Andersen, who is out indefinitely because of blood clotting issues. Carolina has won two in a row and five of its past six (5-1-0). Martin Necas pushed the Hurricanes past the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Tuesday with an overtime goal, his ninth in the NHL. He's second in Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers history in that category to Sebastian Aho (10). -- Tracey Myers, staff writer

Wild seek to end road trip in style

After winning three of their first 10 games to start the season, the Wild (5-6-2) won two straight -- including a comeback from down three goals to the New York Rangers in their 5-4 shootout victory Saturday -- prior to a 4-1 loss at the Rangers on Thursday. They'll play their third road game in four days and try to make it three wins in four games when they play the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center (7 p.m. ET; BSNX, BSWI, MSG-B, SN1). The Sabres (6-6-1) have been inconsistent this season, winning two games in a row just once (Oct. 29-Nov. 1). They followed a 6-4 win against the Maple Leafs on Saturday with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes on Tuesday. They have a .500 points percentage and have allowed 41 goals and scored 41 goals. After this game, they play eight of their next 10 on the road, so this will be an important one to win. -- David Satriano, staff writer

Friday games

Minnesota Wild at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; BSNX, BSWI, MSG-B, SN1)

Wild forward Matt Boldy had a point in each of his first five games this season (one goal, five assists) before being held off the score sheet in the loss to the Rangers on Thursday. Minnesota has the worst penalty kill in the League (65.0 percent) and has allowed at least one power-play goal in nine of its 13 games this season. The Sabres have seven players with at least three goals, although they rank 27th on the power play (12.8 percent).

Carolina Hurricanes at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSFL)

Aho has seven points (one goal, six assists) in his past six games for the Hurricanes. Carolina has won five of its past six (5-1-0) and faces Florida in the first of a two-game road trip that continues at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. The Panthers have won two straight, each in overtime. Aleksander Barkov scored a goal and assisted on Reinhart's overtime goal against the Capitals on Wednesday. He has 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 11 games, second on the Panthers behind Reinhart.

Washington Capitals at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; MNMT2, MSGSN)

Alex Ovechkin has gone five straight games without a goal and will be looking to get back on the board for the Capitals (5-4-2) at the Devils (7-4-1). Ovechkin has 824 career goals and is chasing Wayne Gretzky (894) for the all-time record. He leads Washington with eight points (two goals, six assists) in 11 games. New Jersey returns home after going 2-2-0 during a four-game road trip, capped by a 6-3 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday.

Calgary Flames at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET: TVAS, SNW, TSN4)

The Flames have won two straight following a six-game losing streak. Kadri had a goal and assist in the victory against the Predators on Tuesday and has six points (two goals, four assists) during a four-game point streak. The Maple Leafs have lost five of their past six games (1-3-2), including a 6-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday. Matthews has nine points (six goals, three assists) during a four-game point streak and leads the NHL with 13 goals. He has 19 points (13 goals, six assists) in 13 games, which includes three hat tricks already this season.

Philadelphia Flyers at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; BSW, NBCSP+)

The Flyers (5-7-1) will look to regroup against the Ducks (7-5-0) in the second game of a four-game road trip. Philadelphia was the first team to lose to the San Jose Sharks this season, 2-1 on Tuesday. Flyers goalie Carter Hart will play after missing three games because of a mid-body injury sustained during the first period of a 5-2 loss against the Sabres on Nov. 1. Anaheim is playing the fourth of five consecutive games at home. The Ducks had a six-game winning streak end with a 2-0 loss against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. The streak included a 7-4 victory at the Flyers on Oct. 28.

San Jose Sharks at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA, SN, TVAS)

After losing their first 11 games of the season (0-10-1), the Sharks (2-10-1) will be looking for a third straight win when they face the Golden Knights (11-2-1). After a 2-1 win against the Flyers on Tuesday, the Sharks won 3-2 against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. Goalie Mackenzie Blackwood allowed three goals on 80 shots in the two victories. Vegas leads the Western Conference and will look to rebound after losing its first two games in regulation back-to-back, 4-1 to the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday and 4-2 to the Ducks on Sunday.