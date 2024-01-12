NHL On Tap: Robertson can extend goal streak for Stars

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the two games Friday.

Robertson can extend goal-scoring streak

Jason Robertson will look to score in his fourth consecutive game when the Dallas Stars host the Nashville Predators at American Airlines Center (8 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSSW, NHLN). The Stars forward has a goal in each of his past three games and 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in his past 11 games. Robertson leads the Stars with 41 points (15 goals, 26 assists) in 40 games. Dallas (24-11-5) has won two straight after losing its previous three games (0-2-1). Gustav Nyquist has 13 points (six goals, seven assists) during a nine-game point streak for the Predators. He had an assist in a 5-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday for his second nine-game point streak of the season (also Nov. 9-28). He can match his NHL career-high 10-game streak with a point against the Stars. Nashville (22-18-1) is 3-2-0 in its past five games. -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

Faber making case for Calder

Now that Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard is out 6-8 weeks because of a broken jaw, the door is open in the race for the Calder Trophy, which goes to the NHL rookie of the year. Bedard leads rookies in goals (15), assists (18) and points (33). But keep an eye on defenseman Brock Faber, whose Minnesota Wild play the Philadelphia Flyers at Xcel Energy Center (8 p.m. ET; BSNX, BSWI, NBCSP+, SN, TVAS). He leads rookies in average ice time (24:41) by a large margin. He leads rookie defensemen in assists (18), even-strength points (16) and shots (62). With 20 points, he’s three behind Luke Hughes of the New Jersey Devils for the scoring lead among rookie defensemen. -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

Couturier inches closer to milestone

Sean Couturier needs two assists for 300 in the NHL when the Flyers play at the Wild (8 p.m. ET; BSNX, BSWI, NBCSP+, SN, TVAS). Couturier has 298 assists and 488 points in 760 games, all with Philadelphia (21-14-6). The 31-year-old center has five points (one goal, four assists) in his past five games for the Flyers, who are 2-1-0 in their past three games following a four-game losing streak (0-2-2). Minnesota goalie Marc-Andre Fleury needs one win to pass Patrick Roy (551) for sole possession of the second most in NHL history. Fleury is 1-4-0 with a 3.01 goals-against average and .892 save percentage in his past five games (all starts) for the Wild. -- Mike G. Morreale, Senior Draft Writer

Friday games

Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSSW, NHLN)

Stars forward Joe Pavelski needs three goals to tie Pat LaFontaine (468) for fifth-most in NHL history among United States-born players. The 39-year-old has scored against 150 different goaltenders in the regular season, trailing only 12 players in League history and one active player (Alex Ovechkin, who ranks third with 172). The Predators, who play four of their next five games on the road, have lost two of their past three.

Philadelphia Flyers at Minnesota Wild (8 p.m. ET; BSNX, BSWI, NBCSP+, SN, TVAS)

The Flyers have scored a power-play goal in three straight games, the first time they've done that since Dec. 3-7, 2022. They rank last in the NHL on the power play this season (11.4 percent). Minnesota has lost six of its past seven games (1-6-0), including two straight in a home-and-home set against the Stars by a combined 11-2 on Monday (4-0) and Wednesday (7-2).