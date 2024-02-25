NHL On Tap: Penguins need points on Hockey Day in America 

Sunday games

Tampa Bay Lightning at New Jersey Devils (1 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX, MSGSN, SN1, TVAS)

Brandon Hagel can extend his NHL career-high point streak to 13 games when the Lightning visit the Devils. The forward has 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) on a 12-game point streak. He had an assist in a 4-2 win at the New York Islanders on Saturday. Hagel has 55 points (21 goals, 34 assists) in 59 games. His NHL career high is 64 points (30 goals, 34 assists) in 81 games last season for the Lightning. New Jersey won 4-3 against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Timo Meier had a goal and assist in the victory.

Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins (3:30 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX, SN1, TVAS)

The Flyers hold a 2-1 series lead over the Penguins ahead of their final meeting during the regular season. Pittsburgh defenseman Erik Karlsson has four assists in his past three games, including two in Pittsburgh’s 4-1 against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry is one shutout away from 20 for his NHL career.

Carolina Hurricanes at Buffalo Sabres (6 p.m. ET; BSSO, MSG-B)

The Hurricanes (34-18-5) had a four-game win streak snapped in a 2-1 loss to the Dallas Stars on Saturday. Sebastian Aho, who leads the Hurricanes in goals (22), assists (39) and points (61), has a goal in each of his past three games. The Sabres (26-27-4) have won three of their past four games and are 11 points out of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin had 29:45 of ice time in a 2-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday, marking the first time a Buffalo skater has played at least 29 minutes in five consecutive games since the NHL began tracking time on ice in 1997-98.

New York Rangers at Columbus Blue Jackets (6 p.m. ET; BSOH, MSG)

The Rangers (39-16-3) tied a franchise record with their 10th straight win on Saturday and can set a new mark on Sunday. They lead the second-place Carolina Hurricanes by eight points in the Metropolitan Division. Forward Artemi Panarin’s four-game point streak (one goal, nine assists) ended in the 2-1 win against the Flyers on Saturday. The Blue Jackets (18-28-10) are 2-4-0 in their past six games and haven’t won at home since Jan. 15. Forward Johnny Gaudreau leads them with 40 points (eight goals, 32 assists) in 56 games.

Detroit Red Wings at Chicago Blackhawks (6 p.m. ET; BSDET, NHLN, NBCSCH, SN)

The Red Wings look for their fifth straight win on what should be an emotional day in Chicago with Patrick Kane returning to United Center. They scored three times in the opening 5:24 of their 6-1 win against the St. Blues on Saturday, the 10th fastest three goals from the start of a game in Red Wings history and fastest since Feb. 9, 1993, when they scored three in 2:14 in an 8-5 win against the New Jersey Devils. Forward Connor Bedard leads all NHL rookies and the Blackhawks with 39 points (17 goals, 22 assists) in 44 games. Forwards Tyler Johnson, Nick Foligno and Jason Dickinson (maintenance) did not practice Saturday but are expected to play Sunday.

Arizona Coyotes at Winnipeg Jets (6 p.m. ET; TSN3, SCRIPPS)

The Jets (35-15-5) have won five of their past six games and trail the first-place Dallas Stars by three points in the Central Division. Forward Kyle Connor, who scored in overtime against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, he has eight points (two goals, six assists) during a four-game point streak. Arizona (23-29-4) is 0-10-1 in its past 11 games.

Nashville Predators at Anaheim Ducks (8 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSW, SN360, SN)

The Predators (31-25-2) will look to extend their winning streak to five games when they visit the Ducks (20-34-3) in the finale of a five-game road trip. Nashville has moved into the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference, two points ahead of the St. Louis Blues. Nashville defeated the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Saturday. Kiefer Sherwood scored two goals in the win. Anaheim lost 3-2 in a shootout at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. The Ducks are 2-4-1 in their past seven games.