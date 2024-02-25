Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the seven games on Sunday.
NHL On Tap: Penguins need points on Hockey Day in America
Kucherov tries to hit 100-point mark; Rangers go for franchise-record 11th straight win
Battle of Pennsylvania on Hockey Day in America
The Pittsburgh Penguins have seven games scheduled before the NHL Trade Deadline on March 8, and with nine points separating them and the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, they need points, starting today when they host the Philadelphia Flyers (3:30 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX, SN1, TVAS) as part of a Hockey Day in America doubleheader. Coach Mike Sullivan said the Penguins (25-21-8), who snapped a 1-4-1 stretch with a win against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, are starting to get more offensive contributions beyond forwards Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, and defensemen Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson. Forward Drew O'Connor has scored in two straight games following a 10-game goal drought. The Flyers (30-21-7) look to quickly rebound from a 2-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday. They are in third place in the Metropolitan Division, five points ahead of the New Jersey Devils. Philadelphia could again be without leading scorer Travis Konecny (54 points; 27 goals, 27 assists in 57 games) who missed Saturday’s game because of an upper-body injury he sustained during practice Friday.. -- William Douglas, staff writer
Kucherov approaching century mark
Nikita Kucherov has the opportunity to reach 100 points for the fourth time in his NHL career when the Tampa Bay Lightning visit the New Jersey Devils (1 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX, MSGSN, SN1, TVAS) in the first game of the Hockey Day in America doubleheader. Kucherov had three points (one goal, two assists) in a 4-2 win at the New York Islanders on Saturday. The Tampa Bay forward leads the NHL in scoring with 98 points (37 goals, 61 assists) in 58 games. Kucherov had 113 points (30 goals, 83 assists) in 82 games last season, 128 points (41 goals, 87 assists) in 82 games in 2018-19, and 100 points (39 goals, 61 assists) in 80 games in 2017-18. He has eight points (three goals, five assists) in his past five games. The Lightning (31-23-5) ended a three-game losing streak with the win at the Islanders and hold the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. New Jersey (29-24-4) won 4-3 against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Devils forward Tyler Toffoli has six points (two goals, four assists) on a five-game point streak. He has 41 points (24 goals, 17 assists) in 56 games. The Devils are five points behind the Lightning for the second wild card. -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer
Showtime returns to Chicago
We’ve been waiting for this one, haven’t we? Well, Chicago has anyway. Patrick Kane, now with the Detroit Red Wings, plays his former team for the first time in his career when Detroit (31-20-6) visits the Chicago Blackhawks (15-39-4) at United Center on Sunday (6 p.m. ET; NHLN, BSDET, NBCSCH, SN). There are a whole lot of reasons to watch this one. I want to see the reception Kane gets. I want to see if Kane continues his point streak, which is at seven straight games (four goals, six assists). I want to see Kane against Connor Bedard, the Blackhawks’ No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft who, like Kane before him, is the face of the franchise tasked with helping bring Chicago back to hockey success. I just want to see it all. And there’s the added incentive for the Red Wings. They’re looking to get into the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2015-16 and hold the first wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference. It should be a great day in Chicago sports. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer
Sunday games
Tampa Bay Lightning at New Jersey Devils (1 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX, MSGSN, SN1, TVAS)
Brandon Hagel can extend his NHL career-high point streak to 13 games when the Lightning visit the Devils. The forward has 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) on a 12-game point streak. He had an assist in a 4-2 win at the New York Islanders on Saturday. Hagel has 55 points (21 goals, 34 assists) in 59 games. His NHL career high is 64 points (30 goals, 34 assists) in 81 games last season for the Lightning. New Jersey won 4-3 against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Timo Meier had a goal and assist in the victory.
Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins (3:30 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX, SN1, TVAS)
The Flyers hold a 2-1 series lead over the Penguins ahead of their final meeting during the regular season. Pittsburgh defenseman Erik Karlsson has four assists in his past three games, including two in Pittsburgh’s 4-1 against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry is one shutout away from 20 for his NHL career.
Carolina Hurricanes at Buffalo Sabres (6 p.m. ET; BSSO, MSG-B)
The Hurricanes (34-18-5) had a four-game win streak snapped in a 2-1 loss to the Dallas Stars on Saturday. Sebastian Aho, who leads the Hurricanes in goals (22), assists (39) and points (61), has a goal in each of his past three games. The Sabres (26-27-4) have won three of their past four games and are 11 points out of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin had 29:45 of ice time in a 2-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday, marking the first time a Buffalo skater has played at least 29 minutes in five consecutive games since the NHL began tracking time on ice in 1997-98.
New York Rangers at Columbus Blue Jackets (6 p.m. ET; BSOH, MSG)
The Rangers (39-16-3) tied a franchise record with their 10th straight win on Saturday and can set a new mark on Sunday. They lead the second-place Carolina Hurricanes by eight points in the Metropolitan Division. Forward Artemi Panarin’s four-game point streak (one goal, nine assists) ended in the 2-1 win against the Flyers on Saturday. The Blue Jackets (18-28-10) are 2-4-0 in their past six games and haven’t won at home since Jan. 15. Forward Johnny Gaudreau leads them with 40 points (eight goals, 32 assists) in 56 games.
Detroit Red Wings at Chicago Blackhawks (6 p.m. ET; BSDET, NHLN, NBCSCH, SN)
The Red Wings look for their fifth straight win on what should be an emotional day in Chicago with Patrick Kane returning to United Center. They scored three times in the opening 5:24 of their 6-1 win against the St. Blues on Saturday, the 10th fastest three goals from the start of a game in Red Wings history and fastest since Feb. 9, 1993, when they scored three in 2:14 in an 8-5 win against the New Jersey Devils. Forward Connor Bedard leads all NHL rookies and the Blackhawks with 39 points (17 goals, 22 assists) in 44 games. Forwards Tyler Johnson, Nick Foligno and Jason Dickinson (maintenance) did not practice Saturday but are expected to play Sunday.
Arizona Coyotes at Winnipeg Jets (6 p.m. ET; TSN3, SCRIPPS)
The Jets (35-15-5) have won five of their past six games and trail the first-place Dallas Stars by three points in the Central Division. Forward Kyle Connor, who scored in overtime against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, he has eight points (two goals, six assists) during a four-game point streak. Arizona (23-29-4) is 0-10-1 in its past 11 games.
Nashville Predators at Anaheim Ducks (8 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSW, SN360, SN)
The Predators (31-25-2) will look to extend their winning streak to five games when they visit the Ducks (20-34-3) in the finale of a five-game road trip. Nashville has moved into the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference, two points ahead of the St. Louis Blues. Nashville defeated the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Saturday. Kiefer Sherwood scored two goals in the win. Anaheim lost 3-2 in a shootout at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. The Ducks are 2-4-1 in their past seven games.