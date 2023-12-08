NHL On Tap: Karlsson, Penguins look to reignite power play, end 3-game skid

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from three games Friday.

Penguins look to get untracked at Panthers

The Pittsburgh Penguins went all-in this summer with the acquisition of defenseman Erik Karlsson in an attempt to get back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. So far, that doesn’t look like a sure bet for the Penguins (11-11-3), who have lost three straight (0-1-2) and are 3-5-3 in their past 11 games. That’s what makes it all the more crucial for them to get some traction against the defending Eastern Conference champion Florida Panthers (15-8-2), who they see at Amerant Bank Arena (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSFL, NHLN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS). Pittsburgh is 0-for-33 on the power play in its past 12 games -- a run it needs to end. -- Amalie Benjamin, staff writer

McDavid, Oilers seek sixth straight victory

The Edmonton Oilers will carry a five-game winning streak into their matchup against the visiting Minnesota Wild (9-11-4) at Rogers Place (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, BSN, BSWIX). Edmonton has outscored its opponents 27-8 in that span and is looking more like the team many had as their preseason pick to win the Stanley Cup. As is often the case with the Oilers (10-12-1), they are led by captain Connor McDavid, who has 16 points (two goals, 14 assists) during Edmonton’s recent run of consecutive victories, part of a seven-game point streak (19 points; four foals, 15 assists). Following a slow start by his standards, the center has rocketed into a tie for 10th place in the NHL scoring race with with 32 points (eight goals, 24 assists) in 21 games. One of the beneficiaries of McDavid’s hot streak has been linemate Zach Hyman, who had a hat trick in a 6-1 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday to give him seven goals in the Oilers' five-game streak. Hyman now leads Edmonton in goals with 15. -- Mike Zeisberger, staff writer

Blues must cut down on penalties at Blue Jackets

St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube will want more discipline from his team against the Blue Jackets on Friday (7 p.m. ET, BSMW, BSOH) than what they showed in a 6-3 home loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. The Blues (13-11-1) gifted the Golden Knights with eight power plays, resulting in two goals for the visitors’ rally from a 3-1 first-period deficit. Robert Thomas’ 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) puts him atop a balanced Blues attack, 10 players with at least 11 points this season, including forward Jake Neighbours, who already has an NHL career-high 10 goals. The rebuilding Blue Jackets (8-15-5), who lost 7-3 at the New York Islanders on Thursday, have been battling illness, with coach Pascal Vincent’s lineup depending on the health of his roster. A two-point night would give Columbus forward Johnny Gaudreau 700 for his NHL career. -- Dave Stubbs, columnist

Friday games

Pittsburgh Penguins at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSFL, NHLN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS)

The Penguins and Panthers will get a chance to celebrate the retirement of Patric Hornqvist, who played six seasons with Pittsburgh and three with Florida in his 15-year NHL career. He will be honored at a ceremony before the game. Center Sam Reinhart has 12 multipoint games this season, second only to New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin, who has 13. Forward Bryan Rust, who missed a 3-1 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday with a lower-body injury, will not play.

St. Louis Blues at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET, BSMW, BSOH)

On First Responders Night at Nationwide Arena, Vincent will hope for a quick response from his team after it gave up six goals in the last 25:30 of the game in the Blue Jackets' loss at the Islanders on Thursday. Rookie center Adam Fantilli, following the first three-piont game of his NHL career, succinctly summed up the reason for the loss: “A couple of breakdowns, a couple of bad bounces. They scored more goals than we did.”

Minnesota Wild at Edmonton Oilers (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, BSN, BSWIX)

Each team has trended positively since making early-season coaching changes. Minnesota had won four consecutive games under John Hynes after he replaced Dean Evason on Nov. 27 before a 2-0 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. Edmonton is 7-3-0 in the 10 games since Kris Knoblauch replaced Jay Woodcroft as coach Nov. 12.