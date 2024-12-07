NHL On Tap: Crosby, Penguins host Maple Leafs

Games of the day

Toronto Maple Leafs at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NHLN, SNP, SNO, CBC)

After playing his 1,300th NHL game Friday, Penguins center Sidney Crosby will continue his pursuit of Joe Sakic for ninth on the all-time NHL points list on “Hockey Night in Canada” against the Maple Leafs. Crosby has 1,622 points (600 goals, 1,022 assists), 19 behind Sakic (1,641). Pittsburgh (11-13-4) had its season-high four-game winning streak end Friday with a 4-2 loss at the New York Rangers, when Crosby also had his five-game point streak end. Toronto (16-8-2) had its three-game winning streak end with a 3-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Friday.

Washington Capitals at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, MNMT2)

Can Patrik Laine continue his hot streak when the Canadiens (10-13-3) host the Capitals? Laine has scored a goal in each of his first two games with Montreal, which acquired the forward in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Aug. 19, after returning from a knee sprain he sustained in a preseason game Sept. 28. The Canadiens have won two in a row with Laine after winning just one of their previous five games (1-3-1). Washington (18-6-2) extended its point streak to six games (5-0-1) with a 3-1 win against the Maple Leafs on Friday and is 5-2-1 in eight games without Alex Ovechkin, who was leading the NHL with 15 goals in 18 games when he fractured his left fibula against the Utah Hockey Club on Nov. 18. The Capitals also extended their road winning streak to eight games, which is a franchise record.

St. Louis Blues at Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, FDSNMW)

Defenseman Philip Broberg and forward Dylan Holloway return to Edmonton for the first time since St. Louis signed the restricted free agent to offer sheets Aug. 20 that the Oilers decided not to match. Broberg, who signed a two-year, $9.16 million contract ($4.58 million average annual value), has 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in 15 games this season. He missed 12 games with a lower-body injury from Nov. 5-Nov. 27. Holloway, who signed a two-year, $4.58 million contract ($2.29 million AAV), has 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in 27 games this season, including eight (four goals, four assists) in five games since Jim Montgomery replaced Drew Bannister as Blues coach Nov. 24. St. Louis (13-12-2) is 4-0-1 under Montgomery. Edmonton (14-10-2) is 8-3-1 in its past 12 games and 4-1-0 in its past five. With 35 points (12 goals, 23 assists) in 23 games this season, Connor McDavid has increased his NHL total to 1,017 points (347 goals, 670 assists) in 668 games to move within 17 of Mark Messier (1,034) for third in Oilers history and 26 of Jari Kurri (1,043) for second.