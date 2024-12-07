Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are 11 games on the schedule for Saturday, including two nationally televised in the United States and six in Canada:
NHL On Tap: Crosby, Penguins host Maple Leafs
Laine, Canadiens try to stay hot against Capitals; Broberg, Holloway return to visit Oilers with Blues
© Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images
Games of the day
Toronto Maple Leafs at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NHLN, SNP, SNO, CBC)
After playing his 1,300th NHL game Friday, Penguins center Sidney Crosby will continue his pursuit of Joe Sakic for ninth on the all-time NHL points list on “Hockey Night in Canada” against the Maple Leafs. Crosby has 1,622 points (600 goals, 1,022 assists), 19 behind Sakic (1,641). Pittsburgh (11-13-4) had its season-high four-game winning streak end Friday with a 4-2 loss at the New York Rangers, when Crosby also had his five-game point streak end. Toronto (16-8-2) had its three-game winning streak end with a 3-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Friday.
Washington Capitals at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, MNMT2)
Can Patrik Laine continue his hot streak when the Canadiens (10-13-3) host the Capitals? Laine has scored a goal in each of his first two games with Montreal, which acquired the forward in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Aug. 19, after returning from a knee sprain he sustained in a preseason game Sept. 28. The Canadiens have won two in a row with Laine after winning just one of their previous five games (1-3-1). Washington (18-6-2) extended its point streak to six games (5-0-1) with a 3-1 win against the Maple Leafs on Friday and is 5-2-1 in eight games without Alex Ovechkin, who was leading the NHL with 15 goals in 18 games when he fractured his left fibula against the Utah Hockey Club on Nov. 18. The Capitals also extended their road winning streak to eight games, which is a franchise record.
St. Louis Blues at Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, FDSNMW)
Defenseman Philip Broberg and forward Dylan Holloway return to Edmonton for the first time since St. Louis signed the restricted free agent to offer sheets Aug. 20 that the Oilers decided not to match. Broberg, who signed a two-year, $9.16 million contract ($4.58 million average annual value), has 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in 15 games this season. He missed 12 games with a lower-body injury from Nov. 5-Nov. 27. Holloway, who signed a two-year, $4.58 million contract ($2.29 million AAV), has 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in 27 games this season, including eight (four goals, four assists) in five games since Jim Montgomery replaced Drew Bannister as Blues coach Nov. 24. St. Louis (13-12-2) is 4-0-1 under Montgomery. Edmonton (14-10-2) is 8-3-1 in its past 12 games and 4-1-0 in its past five. With 35 points (12 goals, 23 assists) in 23 games this season, Connor McDavid has increased his NHL total to 1,017 points (347 goals, 670 assists) in 668 games to move within 17 of Mark Messier (1,034) for third in Oilers history and 26 of Jari Kurri (1,043) for second.
Other Saturday games
Philadelphia Flyers at Boston Bruins (1 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, NESN, SN)
The Bruins (14-11-3) will look to extend their season-high three-game winning streak. Boston is 6-2-0 since Joe Sacco replaced Montgomery as coach Nov. 19. The Flyers (12-11-3) will try to rebound after having a three-game winning streak end with a 7-5 loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday.
Utah Hockey Club at Buffalo Sabres (1 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSG-B, SN1)
Buffalo (11-12-3) will look to stop a five-game skid (0-3-2). Sabres forward Tage Thompson has scored 10 of his team-leading 14 goals at home. Utah (10-11-4) has been off since a 2-1 to the Dallas Stars on Monday.
Winnipeg Jets at Chicago Blackhawks (4 p.m. ET; CHSN, TSN3)
Anders Sorensen debuts as Blackhawks coach after replacing Luke Richardson, who was fired Thursday after an 8-16-2 start. Winnipeg (19-8-0) ended a four-game losing streak with a 3-2 overtime win at Buffalo on Thursday.
Carolina Hurricanes at New York Islanders (5 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN)
The Hurricanes (17-8-1) and the Islanders (9-11-7) meet for the first time since Carolina defeated New York in five games in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season. Martin Necas is coming off consecutive two-point games for the Hurricanes and is second in the NHL with 41 points (14 goals, 27 assists) in 26 games.
San Jose Sharks at Florida Panthers (6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA)
Forward Matthew Tkachuk had five points (one goal, four assists) for the Panthers (16-9-2) in the win against the Flyers on Thursday and became the first player in Panthers history to have at least four points in consecutive games. San Jose (10-14-5) is 2-1-0 so far on a six-game road trip.
Nashville Predators at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; SN1, TVAS2, FDSNSO)
Drake Batherson has 11 points (two goals, nine assists) during an eight-game point streak for the Senators (11-12-2), who continue a four-game homestand they opened with a 2-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. The Predators (7-14-6) will try to end a six-game slide (0-3-3), during which they have not scored more than two goals in a game.
Colorado Avalanche at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDETX, ALT)
Forward Artturi Lehkonen has four points (three goals, one assist) during a four-game point streak for the Avalanche (14-13-0), who continue a five-game road trip during which they are 1-1-0. The Red Wings (10-12-4) have lost four straight (0-2-2).
Minnesota Wild at Los Angeles Kings (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, KCAL)
Kings (15-8-3) will try to extend their season-high four-game winning streak. Forward Warren Foegele has scored five of his seven goals at home, where Los Angeles is 9-2-1 this season. The Wild (18-4-4) have won five in a row, including 5-1 at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, and are 11-1-3 on the road this season.