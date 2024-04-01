26 games to be nationally televised this week

Each Monday throughout the 2023-24 NHL season, NHL.com will provide fans with a guide of games that will be nationally televised that week. Today, a look at games for the 26th week of the season.

In total, 26 games will be carried nationally by ESPN, TNT, SN, RDS, NHL Network and/or TVAS. The start of the Green Month on Monday leads the NHL into the final three weeks of the regular season and teams pursuing the Presidents' Trophy will be televised nationally. On Wednesday, the New York Rangers host the New Jersey Devils, and the Edmonton Oilers visit the Dallas Stars on TNT. The Florida Panthers face the Boston Bruins in the second half of an ABC doubleheader Saturday that starts with the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Pittsburgh Penguins.

MONDAY, APRIL 1

Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, BSFL): A win will lift the Panthers (47-22-5) into a first-place tie with the Boston Bruins in the Atlantic Division. They visit Scotiabank Arena for a potential preview of the Eastern Conference First Round and a rematch of the 2023 second round, when Florida eliminated Toronto in five games. Panthers forward Sam Reinhart has scored 32 goals on special teams this season, 27 on the power play. Six others have had at least that many since the NHL started tracking the stat in 1933-34: Mario Lemieux (44 in 1988-89, 39 in 1995-96 and 32 in 1987-88), Joe Nieuwendyk (34 in 1987-88), Tim Kerr (34 in 1985-86), Leon Draisaitl (33 in 2022-23), Dave Andreychuk (32 in 1992-93) and Wayne Gretzky (32 in 1983-84).

The Maple Leafs (42-22-9) host the Panthers on Monday and Lightning on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, BSSUN). Forward Auston Matthews is on pace for 67 goals after reaching 60 for the second time in his NHL career Saturday and to win the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy, given to the goal-scoring leader during the regular season, for the third time (2021, 2022). Matthews and William Nylander have 95 points each and could give the Maple Leafs multiple 100-point players in the same season for the first time in their 106-season history.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3

New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT): A rematch of the 2023 first round, a seven-game victory by the Devils (36-34-4), who are six points behind the Philadelphia Flyers for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the East with one game in hand. The Rangers (50-20-4) are on a five-game winning streak and one point ahead of the Stars for the Presidents' Trophy, given to the team with the best record in the regular season. New York is guaranteed to hold first place in the Metropolitan Division through at least Thursday, when the second-place Carolina Hurricanes resume play. That will push its streak to 164 straight days in the top spot.

Artemi Panarin (107 points; 44 goals, 63 assists) in one point from passing Mark Messier (1991-92) for sole possession of third-most in one season by a Rangers player. He's two from tying Jean Ratelle (1971-72) for second behind Jaromir Jagr's record of 123 set in 2005-06.

Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars (9:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SNW, SN360): The Central Division-leading Stars (47-19-9) are on pace for 112 points, which would tie the second-longest in Dallas/Minnesota North Stars history behind the 114 by the 1998-99 Stanley Cup champions.

The Oilers (45-23-4) trailed the lowest-ranked playoff team in the West by as many as 10 points this season entering United States Thanksgiving. There have been 19 times in NHL history of a team making the playoffs after being at least 10 points outside the bubble at any point, including 11 in the past 30 years.

SATURDAY, APRIL 6

Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins (3:30 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS): The Bruins (145 days) and Panthers (25) have held first place in the Atlantic this season for all but five days, and every day since Oct. 19. They are two of seven teams separated by six points in the race for the Presidents' Trophy.

Boston (43-17-15) is trying to reach the Stanley Cup Final one season after setting NHL records of 65 wins and 135 points before losing in the first round in seven games to Florida despite holding a 3-1 lead in the best-of-7 series.



Toronto Maple Leafs at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN): Matthews' 26 goals in 33 games against the Canadiens are the third-highest total versus Montreal among active players behind Alex Ovechkin (38 in 58 games) and Jeff Skinner (27 in 42). Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki is on pace for 33 goals; three players in 26 seasons have had more for Montreal: Max Pacioretty (three times), Erik Cole and Alex Kovalev. Pacioretty's 39 in 2013-14 is the most in that span.

OTHER NATIONALLY TELEVISED GAMES

MONDAY

Edmonton Oilers at St. Louis Blues (9 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNOL)

Los Angeles Kings at Winnipeg Jets (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN3, BSW)

TUESDAY

Florida Panthers at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, BSFL)

Ottawa Senators at Minnesota Wild (8 p.m. ET; BSN, TSN5, RDS2)

WEDNESDAY

Seattle Kraken at Los Angeles Kings (9:30 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, BSW, TVAS)

THURSDAY

Tampa Bay Lightning at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, BSSUN)

Florida Panthers at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, BSFL)

St. Louis Blues at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks (10:30 p.m. BSW, NBCSCA, SN)

FRIDAY

New York Rangers at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSDETX, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS)

Colorado Avalanche at Edmonton Oilers (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, ALT)

SATURDAY

Tampa Bay Lightning at Pittsburgh Penguins (1 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN)

New Jersey Devils at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; CITY, MSG)

Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SNE, SNO, SNW, TVAS2)

Vancouver Canucks at Los Angeles Kings (10 p.m. ET; BSSC, SNP, CITY, SN1)

SUNDAY

Buffalo Sabres at Detroit Red Wings (1 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN1)

Ottawa Senators at Washington Capitals (6 p.m. ET; MNMT, TSN5, TVAS)

Nashville Predators at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSSO, SN)

Montreal Canadiens at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; MSG 2, TSN2, RDS)

Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche (10 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN)