16 games to be nationally televised this week

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17

Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Islanders (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN, TVAS-D): The final two playoff spots could be on the line at UBS Arena depending on what happens Monday. The Islanders (37-27-16) will get in and clinch the No. 3 seed in the Metropolitan Division with a win against the New Jersey Devils in any fashion or one point and a Capitals loss to the Bruins in any fashion, or a Capitals loss in regulation and a Penguins loss to the Nashville Predators in any fashion. If New York gets one point against New Jersey, it will clinch a playoff berth with a Detroit Red Wings loss to the Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; BSDETX, SN, RDS), among other scenarios.

A late charge (8-2-1 since March 23) has the Islanders three points ahead of fourth-place Washington and the fifth-place Philadelphia Flyers with one game in hand on the Flyers. Patrick Roy is 18-12-5 since replacing Lane Lambert on Jan. 20 with New York attempting to qualify for the first time in its history following an in-season coaching change.

The Penguins (37-31-12) are out with a regulation loss to the Predators. They trail the Capitals by one point for the second wild card from the East and are trying to become the first team in NHL history to overcome a nine-point deficit in its final 11 games to reach the postseason.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS): In addition to Matthews chasing 70 goals, Toronto forward William Nylander (40 goals, 57 assists) is three points from his first 100-point season in the NHL. The Lightning (44-28-8) are locked into the first wild card from the East and forward Nikita Kucherov is close to winning his second Art Ross Trophy (2018-19) with an NHL-leading 141 points (43 goals, 98 assists), three ahead of Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon’s 138 (51 goals, 87 assists).

St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars (9:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS-D): The Stars (51-21-9) clinched the Central Division for the first time since 2015-16 with a 3-1 win against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. They're one point behind the New York Rangers in the race for the Presidents' Trophy given to the team with the best record at the end of the regular season. If the Stars catch the Rangers, they will win the trophy for the first time since back-to-back wins in 1997-98 and 1998-99. If the current NHL standings hold, Dallas will play the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference First Round, a rematch of the 2023 Western Conference Final won by Vegas in six games. The Golden Knights trail the third-place Los Angeles Kings by one point in the Pacific Division and the Predators by three for the first wild card from the West.