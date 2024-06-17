NHL Morning Skate for June 17

* The 2024 Stanley Cup Final shifts back to Sunrise for Game 5 on Tuesday as Edmonton endeavors to evade elimination again and Florida takes another shot at clinching its first championship in franchise history. The contest starts at 8 p.m. ET and is available on ABC, ESPN+, Sportsnet, TVA Sports and CBC.

* The Oilers can become the fourth team in League history to force a Game 6 after facing a 3-0 series deficit in the Final, with one veteran vying to achieve the feat for the second time in his NHL career.

* The Panthers contest their second potential Cup-clinching game and first on home ice, where the hosts have earned four consecutive wins and eight overall this postseason.

STANLEY CUP FINAL SHIFTS BACK TO EDGE OF EVERGLADES FOR GAME 5

The Stanley Cup Final shifts back to Amerant Bank Arena as the Oilers look to become the first team in NHL history to win Game 5 on the road after facing a 3-0 series deficit in the championship series. Overall, Edmonton will aim to become the fourth team in League history to force a Game 6 after losing the first three contests of the Final. Oilers forward Adam Henrique was part of the only such occurrence in the past 78 years.

* Henrique was on the ice for the winning goal by Bryce Salvador as the Devils dodged elimination at Prudential Center. Martin Brodeur (25 saves) earned the 113th and final playoff victory of his NHL career to send the series back to Los Angeles for Game 6, where the Kings would hoist the Cup for the first time with a 6-1 win at STAPLES Center.

* Harry Lumley (18 years, 159 days) became the youngest goaltender in NHL history with a shutout in any postseason contest and Flash Hollett had the winning goal as the Red Wings recorded their first of two straight shutout victories before falling to the Maple Leafs in Game 7. Steve Wochy, who skated with Detroit and celebrated his 101st birthday in December, recently spoke about the series as part of a special feature by NHL Productions.

* Don Metz (3-2—5) and Syl Apps (2-3—5) combined for 10 points as the Maple Leafs notched nine goals to match the NHL record for most in a Final contest, a mark the Golden Knights equaled in their Cup-clinching victory last year and that the Oilers nearly accomplished Saturday. Metz mustered the winning goal in Game 6 and Pete Langelle later logged the Cup clincher during the winner-take-all showdown as Toronto became the first team in League history to win any playoff round after facing a 3-0 series deficit.

PANTHERS TAKE ANOTHER CRACK AT CLINCHING FRANCHISE’S FIRST CHAMPIONSHIP

Florida has another opportunity to clinch its first title in franchise history and can do so on home ice, where they have won a franchise record eight games this postseason (8-3). That includes an active stretch of four consecutive home victories, the longest in Panthers playoff history and tied for the longest home winning streak by any club in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (also NYR: 4-0).

* After packing Amerant Bank Arena for viewing parties of Games 3 and 4, Panthers will hope to see a Stanley Cup celebration on home ice Tuesday. The Stanley Cup has been awarded in Florida twice over the last three seasons and four times overall.

* The Cup has been clinched once in South Florida, by the Avalanche at Miami Arena in Game 4 of the 1996 Final. Panthers assistant coach Sylvain Lefebvre was on the ice for the triple-overtime winner by teammate Uwe Krupp, while Matthew Tkachuk’s cousin Tom Fitzgerald skated for Florida.

* The Panthers can become the 15th NHL franchise to clinch their first championship in club history on home ice, with that group including Vegas versus Florida in Game 5 of the 2023 Final and Carolina against Edmonton in Game 7 of the 2006 Final. The Oilers overcame 2-0 and 3-1 series deficits in that series to force a Game 7, with unsung hero **Fernando Pisani** – who was in attendance Saturday – netting two straight game-winners to force the decisive contest.

BOUNCE-BACK GAMES BY BOBROVSKY, PANTHERS COMMONPLACE THIS POSTSEASON

Sergei Bobrovsky is 4-1 in five appearances following a loss during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 1.97 goals-against average and .914 save percentage. The only instance of Bobrovsky and the Panthers suffering consecutive losses this postseason was when the Rangers edged out two straight overtime wins to take a 2-1 series lead in the Eastern Conference Final.

Aleksander Barkov (5-6—11 in 5 GP) has the most goals and points among Florida players following a loss in the 2024 playoffs, while his six assists are tied with Matthew Tkachuk (0-6—6 in 5 GP) for the team lead. Barkov’s 2.20 points per game in the contest immediately following a defeat rank second in the NHL behind Connor McDavid (2.56 P/GP).

* Each of the past 11 Stanley Cup winners clinched the championship in either their first or second attempt, with more than half of them needing the second chance to do so (2022 COL, 2021 TBL, 2020 TBL, 2019 STL, 2016 PIT and 2014 LAK).

