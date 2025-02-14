NHL Morning Skate for Feb. 14

* The Tkachuk brothers made history by becoming the first siblings to each score multiple goals in the same NHL International Tournament game to help propel USA to a win over Finland in their 4 Nations Face-Off opener.

* The 4 Nations Face-Off opener between Canada and Sweden on TNT, truTV, Sportsnet and TVA Sports attracted an average audience of 4.1 million across North America.

* The tournament takes a Valentine’s Day break Friday but returns with a two-game Saturday pitting historic rivals against each other on ABC, ESPN+, Sportsnet and TVAS. The day starts with Finland taking on Sweden at 1 p.m. ET – a primetime showdown for viewers in each of those countries – and closes with USA vs. Canada at 8 p.m. ET.

TKACHUK BROTHERS MAKE HISTORY TO LIFT USA TO OPENING WIN

After a tightly-contested two periods in which the teams were within a goal the entire time, USA scored three times in the opening 3:00 of the third period to pull away and earn a victory in their 4 Nations Face-Off opener. Propelled by multi-point performances from Brady (2-0—2) and Matthew Tkachuk (2-1—3), USA now sits atop the standings by earning three points with the regulation win heading into a Saturday showdown with Canada (2 points).

* The Tkachuk brothers, who were moved to the same line flanking Jack Eichel (0-2—2) partway through the second period, became the second set of brothers to each score a goal in the same game at an NHL International Tournament following Milan and Zbynek Michalek for the Czech Republic at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey vs. the United States.

* The siblings, playing on the same team for the first time outside of an All-Star Game, also became the third set of brothers to record multiple points in the same game, following Aaron (0-2—2) and Neal Broten (2-0—2) with USA against West Germany in the 1984 Canada Cup round robin as well as Marian (0-2—2) and Peter Stastny (0-2—2) with Czechoslovakia versus Finland in the 1976 Canada Cup round robin.

* Their performance came in front of their father, Keith Tkachuk, who was at Bell Centre on Thursday. Keith tallied 10-2—12 in 12 career games at NHL International Tournaments. They are the fourth father-son combo to each score a goal in an NHL International Tournament, following Peter and Leon Draisaitl, Matti and Niklas Hagman, as well as Bobby and Brett Hull.

USA PULLED AWAY WITH CLUSTER OF QUICK GOALS

After Matt Boldy (1-1—2) gave USA a slim one-goal lead with 2:56 remaining in the second period, USA scored four times in the final frame, including three in the opening 3:00 of the third period, to set or match multiple NHL International Tournament records.

* Matthew Tkachuk (40:15) and Jake Guentzel (40:26) scored twice in a span of 11 seconds to tie the NHL International Tournament record for fastest two goals by one team – a mark the country set at the 1991 Canada Cup, also vs. Finland (both by Joel Otto).

YOUNG WILD STARS SHINE FOR GM ON INTERNATIONAL STAGE

Twenty-three-year-old Matt Boldy (1-1—2) recorded a multi-point game, with his goal assisted by Wildteammate and second-youngest player in the tournament Brock Faber (22 years, 175 days). The duo not only play together in the NHL with Minnesota under Wild/USA general manager Bill Guerin, but they also won gold on the international stage together at the 2021 World Junior Championship. The USA roster is the youngest by average age in the tournament.

WERENSKI TIES RECORDS IN #NHLSTATS: LIVE UPDATES

Zach Werenski (0-3—3) matched NHL International Tournament records for assists and points in a game by a defenseman. More on Werenski, and other 4 Nations Face-Off nuggets from Thursday’s game, can be found in #NHLStats: Live Updates. For a full list of all-time records from NHL International Tournaments, visit the new international section of Records.NHL.com.

4.1 MILLION VIEWERS IN NORTH AMERICA WATCHED 4 NATIONS OPENER

SATURDAY TO INCLUDE FAN FESTIVAL OPENINGS, DOUBLEHEADER OF GAMES

The 4 Nations Face-Off returns Saturday with a full day of activities and action starting with the opening of fan festivals in Montreal and Boston, as well as a doubleheader of action at Bell Centre where four nations face off against their biggest rival in the tournament: Finland vs. Sweden (1 p.m. ET) and USA vs. Canada (8 p.m. ET) – both games will be broadcast nationally across North America on ABC, ESPN+, Sportsnet and TVA Sports (and are available in more than 200 countries and territoriesworldwide).

* Pre-game stats for Saturday’s double bill will be posted on #NHLStats: Live Updates Friday and a full preview of both games will be part of the Morning Skate that comes out prior to the game on Saturday.

* 4 Nations Fan Festival Montreal is a one-day, free event at Windsor Station in downtown Montreal on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fans will be immersed in hockey-themed experiences, be able to take photos with the 4 Nations Face-Off Trophy and join the Finland vs. Sweden watch party. Click here for more information.

* 4 Nations Fan Village Boston runs Saturday to Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Boston City Hall Plaza. Fans can interact with more than a dozen 4 Nations Face-Off partners, hockey-themed experiences, special guest appearances and hockey artifacts including the 4 Nations Face-Off trophy and the Hockey Hall of Fame exhibit including the Stanley Cup. It will also host watch parties for the Feb. 15 Finland vs. Sweden and Feb. 17 Canada vs. Finland games. Click here for more information.