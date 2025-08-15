NHL hopefuls keep dreams alive after sparkling in 3ICE tournament

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- After helping his Minnesota team come all the way back from the bottom of the standings to win the 3ICE 3-on-3 professional summer tournament Thursday, Isaac Johnson hopes he opened some eyes, as well as some opportunities to further his hockey career.

Scoring a hat trick in a 3-2 triumph against 3ICE Tennessee in the championship game at Baptist Health IcePlex, the Florida Panthers training facility, could do just that.

The 26-year-old forward, who won the Guy Carbonneau Playoff MVP Award after helping 3ICE Minnesota capture the 2025 Patrick Cup, is unsigned for this season; he had 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) for Tahoe of the ECHL last season and no points in seven games for Jukurit of Liiga, the top professional league in Finland.

“I haven't really decided what’s next," he said, "but I'll be playing some hockey and I'm blessed to be able to do that.”

In addition to the three goals in the championship, Johnson also scored in a 3-2 semifinal win against 3ICE Buffalo earlier Thursday.

“I don’t think we expected the speed of the game right away," Johnson said. "(Coach Larry) Murphy just said, ‘We've got to figure this out.’ He became a little hard on us, and a coach needs to do that sometimes. It worked out awesome. We realized we just needed to take it a game at a time, and everyone just wanted it so bad. You could feel it out there. It was awesome.’’