Mailbag: Byfield’s impact on Kopitar with Kings; trade, free agent targets

The Washington Capitals have a lot of cap space with Nicklas Backstrom on LTIR. Who are some of the top six forwards available? -- @samb999

Nicklas Backstrom's career might be over. His season definitely looks to be over. He's signed through next season with a $9.2 million salary cap charge. That creates options for the Capitals if he is not able to play again because of his nagging hip problems.

Here's a list of seven potential candidates the Capitals could look to acquire before the March 8 trade deadline:

Elias Lindholm, Calgary Flames

Nazem Kadri, Calgary Flames

Sean Monahan, Montreal Canadiens

Vladimir Tarasenko, Ottawa Senators

Anthony Duclair, San Jose Sharks

Adam Henrique, Anaheim Ducks

Patrik Laine, Columbus Blue Jackets

The top two are longshots in the short term because the Flames are not about to give up on this season. But if it comes that the Flames decide to re-tool, then Lindholm, who is in the last season of his contract, would be the ideal fit for the Capitals if they sustain their strong start under first-year coach Spencer Carbery. It doesn't make sense for the Capitals to sacrifice future assets to get Lindholm if they're not contenders. If they are, he could help them this season and potentially re-sign. Acquiring Lindholm would also allow the Capitals to explore trading Evgeny Kuznetsov, who is signed through next season. Kadri's is a different situation. He's signed through the 2028-29 season with a $7 million salary cap charge. That requires a bigger commitment from Capitals, and who knows if the Flames even want to part with him.

Monahan, Tarasenko, Duclair and Henrique are all on expiring contracts. They could be trade targets, but the Capitals could jump the queue to get in on one of them early if they stay in the race.

Laine is the most intriguing player on this list because he's a pure goal scorer and the Capitals need to score more goals. He was recently scratched and expressed frustration and a lack of confidence. He's signed through the 2025-26 season at an $8.7 million average annual value. Alex Ovechkin is also signed through the 2025-26 season. I don't think the Capitals are going to do a full rebuild while they have Ovechkin under contract and the timing of Laine's deal, plus the math with Backstrom expected stay on long-term injured reserve through the rest of this season, and maybe all of next season, too, makes it look like a fit.

Who are some worthwhile unsigned players out there looking for a team? -- @MrEd315

Following Patrick Kane signing a one-year, $2.75 million contract with the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, the first four to come to mind are Jaroslav Halak, Josh Bailey, Zach Parise and Eric Staal.

Halak was recently with the Carolina Hurricanes on a professional tryout contract for two weeks. The 38-year-old goalie was released from that PTO on Nov. 20. The fact that he was there suggests there's interest on his part to play this season. He has played in 581 games and has 295 wins. Six hundred games played and 300 wins are certainly nice round numbers and career achievements.

Bailey was with the Ottawa Senators on a PTO in training camp. He's 34 and had 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) in 64 games with the New York Islanders last season. He could be a bottom-six veteran role player for a team in need.

Parise is in the same situation as Bailey, although he's 39. However, he had 34 points (21 goals, 13 assists) in 82 games last season with the Islanders. They were ready to re-sign him, but Parise wasn't ready to make a commitment on his playing future in the summer. He did say at the time that the Islanders would be his team if he wanted to return. The Athletic reported in October that Parise, who lives in Minnesota, was skating and could be thinking about playing again.

Staal is busy coaching his kids in hockey and enjoying family life, but he hasn’t ruled out playing again and would if the right opportunity came about. What that could be is unclear, but last season is a good example. He went to the Florida Panthers on a PTO and turned it into a one-year contract. He had 29 points (14 goals, 15 assists) in 72 games and played a fourth-line role, helping the Panthers get to the Stanley Cup Final, putting up five points (two goals, three assists) in 21 playoff games. He's 39 and has played in 1,365 regular-season games, but his big body might still have some game left in it if he wants to challenge himself.

When do teams start making big time trades? Still too early to start shipping off players? -- @sadrangers1994

I don't think it's too early if you're able to properly identify who you are and what your expectations should be for the season, but that's a pie-in-the-sky philosophy. There is a salary cap and it plays a huge role in the in-season trade market. Most of the top teams are up against it, but the longer they wait to make a trade, the more cap space they accrue. It operates on a pro-rated basis, which means it changes daily, so the cap space you have on March 8 will be different from the cap space you have today if you do nothing between now and then. That's a big reason why teams tend to wait until closer to the deadline to make their big move(s). The standings too; it's tight, particularly in the Eastern Conference. Most of the buyers don't have the cap space they need yet and there aren't enough sellers to flood the market.

The first big trade last season didn't happen until Jan. 30, when forward Bo Horvat went to the Islanders from the Vancouver Canucks. Deadline day was March 3. It's rare that you'll get a blockbuster trade like we got three weeks into the 2021-22 season, when Jack Eichel went to the Vegas Golden Knights from the Buffalo Sabres.