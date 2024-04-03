Mailbag: Wild-card races in East, West; telling stats for Rangers

In your opinion will it be the Philadelphia Flyers, Washington Capitals, Detroit Red Wings or another team which locks up the last Eastern Conference playoff spot? -- @MrEd315

The Washington Capitals are in line to finish third in the Metropolitan Division, and I think they'll do it. They are one point back of the Philadelphia Flyers with two games in hand. Those games in hand will matter. The Capitals have fought their way back into the race, going 6-3-1 in their past 10 games. They seem to have a head of steam at a time when the Flyers look like one struggling to hang on. Morgan Frost's goal at 19:50 of the third period against the New York Islanders on Monday allowed them to salvage a point, but they haven't earned two in a game since March 23. They've lost five in a row (0-3-2) and are 2-5-3 in their past 10. With seven games left, the Flyers are running out of gas. It's impressive that they have lasted this long, especially with so many injuries and a lack of depth in goal, but their next four games are on the road, where they're 2-6-3 since Feb. 15. It doesn't matter than their next three opponents are teams outside the Stanley Cup Playoff bubble, the Buffalo Sabres, Columbus Blue Jackets and Montreal Canadiens. It's hard to see the Flyers finding a hot streak.

That opens the door for the Red Wings to take that second wild card in the Eastern Conference. I think they'll get it and leave the Flyers on the outside. Detroit's 4-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday was obviously big. It ended an 0-2-2 slide, salvaged a five-game road trip and gave them 82 points in 75 games (the Flyers have 83 in 76 games). Maybe it started the Red Wings back on the path to the playoffs. It's open for them with the Flyers slumping at the wrong time. Neither the Flyers nor Red Wings play again until Friday. Though the Flyers play four in a row on the road, the Red Wings have their next three at home, where they have won three straight and are 21-11-5 this season.