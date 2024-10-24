NHL extends U.S. partnership with Navy Federal Credit Union as military appreciation partner

VIENNA, Va. & NEW YORK – Navy Federal Credit Union and the National Hockey League (NHL®) today announced a multiyear extension of their U.S. partnership that includes Navy Federal maintaining its status as the Official Military Appreciation Partner of the NHL®. The partnership focuses on recognizing and supporting Veterans, Active Duty servicemembers and their families at NHL tentpole events, in broadcast and across the NHL’s digital and social platforms.

As the Official Military Appreciation Partner of the NHL, Navy Federal will again serve as the presenting sponsor of the NHL Veterans Appreciation Night doubleheader broadcast on Wednesday, Nov. 13 on TNT, truTV and Max featuring the Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:30 p.m. ET and Los Angeles Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche at 10:30 p.m. ET.

As part of the renewal, Navy Federal will continue as title sponsor of NHL Stadium Series™. The 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ will feature the Columbus Blue Jackets hosting the Detroit Red Wings at Ohio Stadium, Home of the Buckeyes on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at 6 p.m. ET in Columbus, Ohio, and televised on ESPN, SN360, SN+, SN NOW, and TVAS2. Coinciding with the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™, Navy Federal will again host their Veterans Showcase in Columbus, Ohio, a one-of-a-kind military hockey tournament that honors military Veterans across the country.

The NHL and Navy Federal will also continue NHL Stick Tap for Service™, a program to acknowledge and reward the outstanding community service of hockey fans and military members.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with Navy Federal after many productive years of collaboration to support Active Duty military, Veterans and their families,” said Jason Jazayeri, NHL Vice President, Business Development. “We look forward to continuing to celebrate and honor members of the military community across some of our key tentpole moments throughout our partnership.”

“For us, this partnership continues to be a natural, authentic fit. We’re like-minded organizations both in terms of the passion for hockey and shared values of community, service and integrity,” said Pam Piligian, Chief Marketing Officer at Navy Federal. “We’re proud to create moments where we honor those who serve and form meaningful relationships in the spirit of military appreciation.”

Tickets to the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ are currently on sale via Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NHL®. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Ticketmaster is the only official marketplace of the NHL®, providing fans with the peace of mind in knowing the seats they buy on Ticketmaster.com and the Ticketmaster app are the seats they’ll get.

Navy Federal branding will also be integrated into additional League assets throughout the partnership, including the NHL’s award-winning Digitally Enhanced Dasherboards, tentpole events and digital and social media. Navy Federal became an official NHL partner in 2018.