NHL extends partnership with Pramana Labs

Raleigh, N.C., -- Pramana Labs, whose industry-leading technology allows natural language querying of an organization’s databases, has expanded its relationship with the National Hockey League in a multiyear, multi-discipline deal that will include NHL EDGE, the League’s Puck and Player Tracking technology.

Pramana’s system allows an organization to use natural language to ask questions of its databases, providing an unparalleled level of business intelligence. Employing this technology for three years has enabled the NHL to provide everyone in the League ecosystem - including media partners and Clubs - with instant, accurate, and complex insights from its 100+-year-old statistical archive across all media platforms. The multiyear extension will apply Pramana’s technology to other NHL databases, including the data generated by NHL EDGE.

“The NHL keeps breaking new ground in its use of data and technology, and we are very proud to be a part of that,” said Pramana Labs co-founder and CEO Corey Patton. “Today’s leading companies need to be able to generate value from their massive databases, and our technology’s natural language interface empowers users across an organization to find verified insights from their data, quickly and easily.”

“Pramana has exceeded our expectations and we look forward to the future growth opportunities we will pursue together,” said David Lehanski, NHL Executive Vice President, Business Development & Innovation. “We are confident that the League, our partners, and our fans will benefit quite significantly from the expansion of our partnership. The incredible capabilities of Pramana’s technology fused with AI will allow us to enhance other areas of our business and overall operations.”

With its initial foundation in sports – including baseball, horse racing and sports betting – Pramana is now providing its products to multiple business sectors, including financial services, pharmaceutical companies, retail and gaming.