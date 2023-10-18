Latest News

Karlsson scores late, Golden Knights defeat Stars in shootout

Avalanche tie NHL record with road win against Kraken

Hurricanes score 4 in 3rd to rally past Sharks

Andersen leaves Hurricanes game after taking shot off mask

Dach to miss remainder of season for Canadiens

Fleury gets long ovation from Canadiens fans, pie to face from teammate

Oilers ease past Predators for 1st win

Dubois scores 1st goal for Kings in win against Jets

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Cozens, Sabres defeat Lightning in OT for 1st victory

Mailbag: ESPN's 'Frozen Frenzy,' Bedard media attention

Seider eager to face Crosby, Penguins with Red Wings

GM wants Canadiens players to 'chart their own path'

Reg Fleming played big role when Chicago won Cup in 1961

State Your Case: Playoff chances for Penguins, Red Wings 

Special teams spark Wild in win against Canadiens

Sorokin makes 14 saves, Islanders stifle Coyotes in shutout

Couturier scores 1st goal in 22 months, Flyers shut out Canucks  

NHL extends partnership with Pramana Labs

Multiyear deal includes NHL EDGE Puck and Player Tracking technology

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

Raleigh, N.C.,  -- Pramana Labs, whose industry-leading technology allows natural language querying of an organization’s databases, has expanded its relationship with the National Hockey League in a multiyear, multi-discipline deal that will include NHL EDGE, the League’s Puck and Player Tracking technology.

Pramana’s system allows an organization to use natural language to ask questions of its databases, providing an unparalleled level of business intelligence. Employing this technology for three years has enabled the NHL to provide everyone in the League ecosystem - including media partners and Clubs - with instant, accurate, and complex insights from its 100+-year-old statistical archive across all media platforms. The multiyear extension will apply Pramana’s technology to other NHL databases, including the data generated by NHL EDGE.

“The NHL keeps breaking new ground in its use of data and technology, and we are very proud to be a part of that,” said Pramana Labs co-founder and CEO Corey Patton. “Today’s leading companies need to be able to generate value from their massive databases, and our technology’s natural language interface empowers users across an organization to find verified insights from their data, quickly and easily.”

“Pramana has exceeded our expectations and we look forward to the future growth opportunities we will pursue together,” said David Lehanski, NHL Executive Vice President, Business Development & Innovation.  “We are confident that the League, our partners, and our fans will benefit quite significantly from the expansion of our partnership. The incredible capabilities of Pramana’s technology fused with AI will allow us to enhance other areas of our business and overall operations.”

With its initial foundation in sports – including baseball, horse racing and sports betting – Pramana is now providing its products to multiple business sectors, including financial services, pharmaceutical companies, retail and gaming.