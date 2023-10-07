NHL Buzz: Bennett ‘doubtful’ for Panthers’ season opener

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. With the regular season set to begin Tuesday, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Florida Panthers

Sam Bennett is doubtful for the season opener at the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday (8 p.m., BSWI, BSN, BSFL) with a lower-body injury.

“I would list him as longer than day to day,” coach Paul Maurice said Saturday. “He is doubtful for the opener. I would say he misses a couple weeks, maybe.”

Bennett played 9:43 and did not have a point in a 6-3 preseason win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Thursday.

The 27-year-old forward had three points (one goal, two assists) in three preseason games. -- Derek Van Diest

New York Rangers

Filip Chytil returned to practice Saturday but Alex Laferriere did not practice because of a lower-body injury.

Chytil was sidelined with an upper-body injury and had not practiced since Sept. 28. The 24-year-old forward played in the Rangers’ first preseason game, a 3-0 loss at the Boston Bruins on Sept. 24.

Lafreniere is day to day. The 21-year-old forward didn’t have a point in a 3-1 loss to the Bruins on Thursday and had one assist in four preseason games.

The Rangers open the season at the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MSG, MSG-B.) -- Derek Van Diest

New York Islanders

Kyle Palmieri made his preseason debut in a 3-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Friday.

The forward had only skated twice with the Islanders since suffering an offseason injury. He said earlier this week that even if he didn't play a preseason game, he was still optimistic about being ready for the Islanders' regular-season opener against the Sabres on Oct. 14 (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG-B).

Palmieri had two shots on goal in 14:12 of ice time.

"I liked him," New York coach Lane Lambert said after the game. "It was his first game, but he looked like a power forward tonight. He used his body, drove pucks to the net. I liked his game."

Palmieri had 33 points (16 goals, 17 assists) in 55 regular-season games last season. -- Stefen Rosner

Winnipeg Jets

Ville Heinola will be out 8-12 weeks for the Jets because of an ankle injury.

The defenseman was injured when he collided with Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Brannstrom in the first period of a 3-0 preseason loss Thursday.

"He has a fracture around his ankle so the next step, we're not 100 percent sure yet, probably will be determined later today or tomorrow morning," Jets coach Rick Bowness said Friday. "But as I said last night, he's out for a while. ... You're looking at ... eight weeks, 8-10, 12 weeks. Who knows? But it's a fracture, so you've got to look at a minimum of eight weeks."

Heinola had one assist and averaged 13:16 of ice time in 10 regular-season games last season.

"He worked hard all summer to mentally and physically to get ready for training camp," Bowness said. "And he's going have to do it again. ... We're going to send him home (to Finland). There's no sense in sitting around here for that long of time. So that first couple of weeks it's better to be surrounded by his family and then when we need him to come back ... then we'll get him back."

The Jets open the season at the Calgary Flames on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; SNW).

Minnesota Wild

Jared Spurgeon will be out week to week because of an upper-body injury.

The defenseman was injured in a 3-2 preseason shootout win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. He did not return for the third period after he was hit by Reese Johnson late in the second.

"You can't really replace a guy like him, but fortunately the organization has seven good defensemen," Wild defenseman Jacob Middleton said Friday. "Even more down in Iowa (of the AHL) that are going to be able to help us out."

Spurgeon had 34 points (11 goals, 23 assists) in 79 regular-season games last season.

Minnesota begins the regular season against Florida on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; BSFL, BSN, BSWI).