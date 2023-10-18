NHL Buzz: Norris to make season debut for Senators

Ottawa Senators

Josh Norris is expected to make his season debut and play his first game since Jan. 21 against the Washington Capitals at Canadian Tire Centre on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; RDS, SN, MNMT).

The 24-year-old center missed all of preseason after tweaking something in his shoulder a week before training camp. He's missed 90 games the past two seasons because of shoulder injuries and had season-ending surgery in late January.

Senators coach D.J. Smith said Norris will take face-offs and not have any physical limitations.

"At this point, the only limitation is with reps," Smith said. "He hasn't played in almost a year, so, I mean, we've got to be conscious of that."

Smith said Norris was ready to return a while ago. They had Wednesday as the worst-case scenario.

"Josh is a big part of that room," Smith said. "He's grown with these guys right from a young age. A lot of them are best friends in there. The guys are pulling for him, so it's going to be emotional, I'm sure, for him to get back out there. I can tell you it's been agonizing for him, wanting to play, and just the setbacks here and there."

Norris was the center on the third line with Dominik Kubalik and Drake Batherson and on the second power-play unit during the morning skate.

"He changes everything," captain Brady Tkachuk said. "The speed he brings, being able to skate up with the puck and create separation for linemates. I think the most underrated thing about him is the 200-foot player that he is. As good as he is offensively, putting pucks to the net and skating, he's a great shutdown guy and [doesn't] give them much.

"He'd be lying if he wasn't a little nervous, but I think nerves are good, right? Nerves turn into excitement. I think he'll get a nice little ovation from the fans tonight when he gets back out there." -- Callum Fraser