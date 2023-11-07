NHL Buzz: Greig, Kastelic each out at least 2 more weeks for Senators

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Ottawa Senators

Ridly Greig and Mark Kastelic will each be out at least two more weeks, coach D.J. Smith said Tuesday.

The forwards each left a 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Nov. 2. Greig sustained a lower-body injury after he crashed into the boards while awkwardly attempting a hit midway through the first period. Kastelic sustained a high ankle sprain when he lost an edge and fell into the boards early in the second period.

"He's not back in the near future," Smith said of Greig. "Out for at least [multiple] weeks, a couple more weeks at least."

Greig has seven points (two goals, seven assists) in nine games this season; Kastelic does not have a point in nine games.

"I'm not educated enough to say, but for sure, north of two weeks," Smith said of Kastelic's timeline.

Defenseman Artem Zub could make his return against the Toronto Maple Leafs Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN). Ottawa is 1-5-0 in the six games Zub has missed with a concussion. He practiced in a regular contact jersey for the second day in a row Tuesday and was paired with Jake Sanderson.

"That'll be decided by the trainers and medical staff," Smith said of Zub. "He looked good, but I haven't got the 100 percent yet from anybody." -- Callum Fraser

Washington Capitals

Forward Evgeny Kuznetsov did not practice for the second straight day Tuesday because of an illness and it's unclear whether he'll be available to play when the Capitals host the Florida Panthers on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX).

"We'll just have to play it by ear and see where he's at physically," coach Spencer Carbery said. "So, no determination on tomorrow night."

The Capitals don't have any extra forwards on their roster, so if Kuznetsov is unable to play, Carbery said they "would consider calling up a forward" rather than dress seven defensemen.

Kuznetsov has five points (one goal, four assists) in 10 games this season.

Defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk also did not practice again Tuesday and remains day to day with a lower-body injury he sustained in the first period of a 2-1 win against Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. -- Tom Gulitti

Dallas Stars

Matt Duchene did not play when the Stars lost 3-2 to the Boston Bruins at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Monday.

The forward is day to day with an undisclosed injury.

Duchene was hit by Vancouver Canucks defenseman Ian Cole late in the second period of the Stars' 2-0 loss Saturday and did not return to the game.

"He got hit in that game, obviously pretty hard, left the game," Dallas coach Peter DeBoer said. "The prognosis after the game was that he was pretty good but that it was going to be day to day and we're day to day. I don't think he's going to be ready for today, but I don't think it's long term."

Duchene, who signed a one-year, $3 million contract July 1, has five points (two goals, three assists) in 10 games this season. -- Taylor Baird