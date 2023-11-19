Latest News

NHL Buzz: Barkov out for Panthers against Oilers

Laine healthy scratch for Blue Jackets against Flyers

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Florida Panthers

Aleksander Barkov will be out of the lineup when the Panthers host the Edmonton Oilers on Monday (7 p.m. ET; BSFL, TVAS-D, SN).

The forward had to be assisted off the ice early in the third period of Florida’s 2-1 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday after colliding with defenseman Jackson LaCombe.

Florida coach Paul Maurice said that Barkov is day to day with an apparent knee injury, saying that there was "soft tissue damage."

Barkov will not be placed on IR -- at least right now -- as the team monitors the injury. Florida begins a three-game homestand against the Oilers on Monday.

“We will list him as day to day as we are still looking at him," Maurice said following practice Sunday. “He will not play [Monday], that is for sure.” -- George Richards

Columbus Blue Jackets

Patrik Laine will be a healthy scratch against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday (5:30 p.m. ET; BSOH, NBCSP+).

The forward has one goal in five games since returning from a concussion sustained Oct. 20 that sidelined him for nine games. He has three points (two goals, one assist) in nine games this season.

"I know what he can do on the ice," Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent said. "I care about him quite a bit. I know Patrik the person and I know [Laine] the player, if that makes sense. And I know what he can do on the ice, I know his potential. He's not happy about the decision, don't get me wrong. But right now, I think Patty needs to take a deep breath, go back to the working lab and get his touches back, get his shot back, get his confidence back, so he can be the No. 29 Patrik Laine we all know he can be.

"It was a hard conversation, but nobody, not myself, nobody's bigger than the Blue Jackets. ... We need the best Patrik Laine as possible for us. It's to get back on the ice, touching the puck, practicing, moving his feet, feeling confident, so he can be that guy."

Without Laine, the Blue Jackets will play 11 forwards and seven defensemen as they look to end an eight-game skid (0-6-2), including a 4-3 loss at the Washington Capitals on Saturday. -- Adam Kimelman