NHL Buzz: Doan could make NHL debut with Coyotes on Tuesday

Barkov, Ekblad close to returning for Panthers; goalie Patera recalled by Golden Knights

Josh_Shane_Doan

Arizona Coyotes

Josh Doan has been promoted from Tucson of the American Hockey League and could make his NHL debut when the Coyotes host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSOH).

The 22-year-old forward, who is the son of franchise scoring leader Shane Doan, has 46 points (26 goals, 20 assists) in 62 AHL games this season. He had six points (three goals, three assists) in 14 games with Tucson at the end of 2022-23 after beginning that season with Arizona State University.

Doan was a second-round pick (No. 37) by Arizona at the 2021 NHL Draft.

(6) Arizona Coyotes on X: "For any hockey player, being called up to the NHL for the first time is a once-in-a-lifetime moment. But for Josh Doan, the moment he was called by GM Bill Armstrong and informed that he will OFFICIALLY be joining the Coyotes, in his home state, was extra special.

Shane Doan played for the Winnipeg Jets/Coyotes from 1995-2017. He had 972 points (402 goals, 570 assists) in 1,540 games, scoring 20 goals or more in 13 seasons. He is a special adviser to Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving after spending three seasons in the NHL hockey operations department and two seasons in the Coyotes’ front office.

Arizona sent forward John Leonard to Tucson on Monday. -- Alan Robinson

Florida Panthers

Aleksander Barkov and Aaron Ekblad are expected to return to the lineup next week, possibly as soon as their game against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; BSFL, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS).

Barkov, a center, missed his third straight game because of a lower-body injury when the Panthers defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on the road Sunday. Ekblad, a defenseman, missed a sixth straight game because of a lower-body injury.

"Barkov is close," coach Paul Maurice said before the game. "Ekblad is right on schedule. He was kind of middle of next week, that was the idea. Next week sometime is probably a more accurate way to put it. Barkov may play against Boston. If not, it'll be the next one (against the New York Islanders on Thursday), I think."

Florida is 2-3-1 without Ekblad and 1-1-1 without Barkov, but Maurice says it's important for other players to step up.

"This is good for us to go through now," he said. "Yeah, I want [Barkov] back in the lineup; it changes everything. He's your No. 1 center. ... All we're looking at is opportunity for all these guys to make a difference to our team. That's all it is.

"Nobody ever comes into your office and says, 'Hey, you're playing me too much and you're giving me too much opportunity.' It's usually, 'Hey, I think I can do more to help the team,' so tonight's your night."

The Panthers (46-20-5) are tied for first in the Atlantic Division with the Boston Bruins. -- Adam Kimelman

Vegas Golden Knights

Jiri Patera was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League for the Golden Knights’ four-game road trip that begins at the St. Louis Blues on Monday (8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSMW, NHLN, TVAS).

Adin Hill made 12 saves on 13 shots before leaving with an undisclosed injury at 4:00 of the third in a 4-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

“[Hill] came to the bench and said he wasn't feeling 100 percent, so we made the switch,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said after the game. “Other than that, he's getting his tests.”

Logan Thompson was scheduled to start Monday prior to Hill’s injury, Cassidy said.

Patera is 1-3-0 with a 3.75 goals-against average and .901 save percentage in five NHL games (four starts) this season.

Hill, who helped the Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup last season, is 18-10-2 with a 2.62 GAA and .914 save percentage in 32 games. -- Paul Delos Santos

