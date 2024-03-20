NHL Buzz: Seguin back for Stars against Coyotes

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Dallas Stars

Tyler Seguin will return for the Stars when they play the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSW).

The forward has missed the past 11 games with a lower-body injury.

"In a season, you feel great for maybe 15-20 games and the rest is just kind of part of the season, and playoffs is a whole different story,” Seguin said. “For the situation I’m in now, it’s just about getting back to the proper habits as soon as I can. … It’s tough the first game or so. Just try to focus on my first period tonight and just play simple."

Prior to his injury, Seguin had 20 goals and 45 points playing on a line with Matt Duchene and Mason Marchment. In Seguin’s absence, Duchene and Marchment scored two goals combined.

"I think when you have chemistry with a group, and a guy goes out, I think those guys struggled with that a little bit," Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. "I know there’s a comfort level there. I think they have to remind themselves that it doesn’t just automatically come back. You have to remember how hard you worked to have that chemistry, and that production and the numbers that they had. But I know there is an excitement there to get the band back together." -- Taylor Baird

Los Angeles Kings

Viktor Arvidsson could return from a lower-body injury when the Kings host the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX, SN1, TVAS).

Arvidsson has missed the past 14 games after the forward was injured during his only shift against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Feb. 20. He returned to practice as a full participant Monday, working on the fourth line with Alex Turcotte and Trevor Lewis, and took part in the morning skate Tuesday, but did not play in a 6-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Arvidsson missed the first 50 games of the season because of a back injury that required surgery. He has two assists in four games this season.

Arvidsson had 59 points (26 goals, 33 assists) in 77 games for Los Angeles last season. -- Dan Greenspan

Nashville Predators

Jeremy Lauzon is week to week for the Predators with a lower-body injury.

The defenseman played 20:14 in a 4-1 win against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. He has 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 68 games this season and leads the NHL in hits (327).

Nashville, which is on a 15-game point streak (13-0-2), holds the first wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference.

Marc Del Gaizo took Lauzon's place in the lineup in an 8-2 win against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. He had two shots in 19:21 of ice time. Del Gaizo played five games with Nashville in November.

"[Del Gaizo] has been great," Predators coach Andrew Brunette said before the game Tuesday. "We got a good taste of him this year. We're really fortunate that we have a deep defense corps down (in Milwaukee of the American Hockey League) with [Spencer Stastney and Del Gaizo]. ... We've got some players that have been outstanding for Milwaukee. It's going to happen throughout the course of the year. To me, that's an opportunity. It's an opportunity to get a great opportunity, an opportunity to come into our group and help pull the rope here." -- Robby Stanley