NHL Buzz: Teravainen out again for Hurricanes with upper-body injury

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Carolina Hurricanes

Teuvo Teravainen will miss a second straight game when the Hurricanes visit the Ottawa Senators on Sunday (6 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, BSSO).

The forward did not play in a 5-4 shootout win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday because of an upper-body injury.

“We’re hoping (he is available at some point during the week),” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said Saturday. “Not tomorrow, obviously, but we will see Tuesday. I don’t think his [injury] is going to be long term.”

The Hurricanes will visit the New York Islanders on Tuesday before hosting the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

Teravainen, who had played all of Carolina’s games this season until Saturday, has 47 points (21 goals, 26 assists) in 66 games.

The Hurricanes (41-20-6) are second in the Metropolitan Division, four points behind the first-place New York Rangers. -- Dave McCarthy

Chicago Blackhawks

Lukas Reichel will be in the lineup for the Blackhawks when they host the San Jose Sharks on Sunday (6 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, NBCSCA).

On Friday, the 21-year-old forward was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League, where he had seven points (one goal, six assists) in nine games.

"He looked great out there today in practice and excited to go," Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said after practice Saturday. "So, we're hoping that we’ll see a more confident, dominant performance tomorrow from him."

Reichel has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 50 games with the Blackhawks this season.

"I'm just the same player that I was since I'm here," Reichel said. "I played down there, I played right wing, I used to play center all the time in Rockford, but it was good. I feel more confidence now and I want to show that tomorrow."

Reichel is expected to play left wing on the third line with center Andreas Athanasiou and right wing Nick Foligno. -- Tracey Myers

Toronto Maple Leafs

Calle Jarnkrok is week to week for the Maple Leafs after sustaining a hand injury in a 6-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

He left the game with 13:37 remaining in the second period after sliding into the boards in the neutral zone and did not return.

Jarnkrok was replaced on a line by Pontus Holmberg at right wing with left wing Tyler Bertuzzi and center Auston Matthews.

Forward Mitchell Marner missed his third straight game with a high ankle sprain when Toronto lost 5-4 to Carolina on Saturday. He skated on his own Thursday and Friday but did not skate Saturday and will not skate Sunday.

Coach Sheldon Keefe had said earlier in the week that Marner, who is third on the team with 76 points (25 goals, 51 assists) was day to day.

"I would say it's more than that at this point," Keefe said Friday. "He won't skate tomorrow and then we have a day off so a couple days for him to settle and then sort of start to ramp it back up for next week." -- Dave McCarthy