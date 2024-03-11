NHL Buzz: Lemieux signs 1-year contract with Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes

Brendan Lemieux signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Hurricanes on Monday.

The 27-year-old forward has three points (two goals, one assist) in 25 games this season. He played his 300th NHL game against the Calgary Flames on Sunday, a 7-2 win at PNC Arena.

Lemieux had signed a one-year, $800,000 contract July 11, 2023, and could have become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

"Brendan has brought an element of toughness to our lineup," Carolina general manager Don Waddell said. "He understands his role with our club, and we're glad to keep him in Raleigh for another season."

Selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the second round (No. 31) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Lemieux has 72 points (35 goals, 37 assists) in seven seasons with the Hurricanes, Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings, New York Rangers and Winnipeg Jets, and one goal in eight Stanley Cup Playoff games.