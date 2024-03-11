Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Buzz: Lemieux signs 1-year contract with Hurricanes
Marner, McCabe miss Maple Leafs practice; Athanasiou getting closer for Blackhawks
Carolina Hurricanes
Brendan Lemieux signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Hurricanes on Monday.
The 27-year-old forward has three points (two goals, one assist) in 25 games this season. He played his 300th NHL game against the Calgary Flames on Sunday, a 7-2 win at PNC Arena.
Lemieux had signed a one-year, $800,000 contract July 11, 2023, and could have become an unrestricted free agent after the season.
"Brendan has brought an element of toughness to our lineup," Carolina general manager Don Waddell said. "He understands his role with our club, and we're glad to keep him in Raleigh for another season."
Selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the second round (No. 31) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Lemieux has 72 points (35 goals, 37 assists) in seven seasons with the Hurricanes, Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings, New York Rangers and Winnipeg Jets, and one goal in eight Stanley Cup Playoff games.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Mitchell Marner was absent from practice Monday after the forward did not play in a 3-2 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.
Marner sustained a lower-body injury during a 4-1 loss at the Boston Bruins on Thursday, though he finished the game. Marner scored and had three shots on goal in 20:51 of ice time.
Forward Nicholas Robertson was recalled by the Maple Leafs from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Monday.
Jake McCabe also did not practice; the defenseman had an assist and two shots in 21:53 against the Canadiens.
Defenseman Mark Giordano was a full participant in practice for the first time since sustaining a concussion Feb. 29 during a 4-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes. He skated on an extra pair with Connor Timmins.
Toronto (37-19-8), which is third in the Atlantic Division, visits the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. -- Dave McCarthy
Chicago Blackhawks
Andreas Athanasiou is nearing a return for the Chicago Blackhawks, who host the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday (8:30 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, NBCSCH).
The forward has not played in four months since sustaining a groin injury during a 5-3 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 9. He had a setback in early December but has been skating since Feb. 10.
Athanasiou has four assists in 11 games this season.
Defenseman Nikita Zaitsev, who has been out since January, returned for a 4-1 loss at the Washington Capitals on Saturday. Zaitsev sustained a right knee injury during a 2-1 shootout win against the San Jose Sharks on Jan. 16.
Zaitsev has seven points (two goals, five assists) in 28 games.
New York Rangers
Jacob Trouba is expected to miss 2-3 weeks because of a lower-body injury.
"After some testing and further evaluations the last 24 hours, he's going to be out probably around 2-3 weeks," Rangers general manager Chris Drury said Friday. "At some point in the near future we'll give an update on where he's at, but that's the update on him."
The defenseman left a 4-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Monday with 4:32 remaining in the third period, not long after skating back for a puck in the Rangers' zone and taking a hit from Panthers forward Jonah Gadjovich, whose left leg appeared to make contact with Trouba's right leg.
Trouba, New York's captain, has 22 points (three goals, 19 assists) in 60 games and is averaging 21:46 of ice time.
New York acquired defenseman Chad Ruhwedel in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday for a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.
The Rangers (41-18-4) have a two-point lead on the Hurricanes for first place in the Metropolitan Division.